Why top executive hires fail and how to fix it

In boardrooms across South Africa and globally, executive appointments are among the most consequential decisions a company will make. Yet, despite the level of scrutiny and process involved, a significant number of senior hires fail to deliver on expectations within the first 18 to 24 months.

The cost of these missteps is substantial: not only in financial terms, but in lost strategic momentum, cultural disruption, stakeholder confidence and, in some cases, reputational damage that can take years to rebuild.

The uncomfortable truth is this:

Most failed executive appointments are not the fault of the individual. They are the result of flawed hiring decisions at board level.

Where boards go wrong

1. Hiring for CV, not context

Too often, boards are drawn to pedigree – impressive titles, well-known brands, and seemingly linear career trajectories.

But a successful chief financial officer (CFO) at a global multinational does not automatically translate into success within a complex, locally nuanced environment. Likewise, a chief executive officer (CEO) who has excelled in a high-growth international market may struggle in business-facing structural, regulatory, or transformation pressures.

The question is not: “Has this person carried out the role before?”

It is: “Have they succeeded in a context that truly mirrors ours?”

2. Over-reliance on known networks

Many senior appointments are still driven by internal networks, referrals, or familiar industry circles. While this can create a sense of comfort and speed, it often leads to a recycled talent pool and limits access to high-calibre individuals operating outside of those immediate networks.

The reality is that the most exceptional executives are rarely visible and almost never actively seeking new roles.

By relying too heavily on known connections, boards risk missing the very individuals who could drive meaningful transformation.

3. Underestimating cultural and stakeholder complexity

Technical competence alone is no longer sufficient at executive level.

In markets such as South Africa, leaders must navigate a uniquely complex environment – that balances transformation imperatives, regulatory frameworks, diverse stakeholder expectations, and often competing strategic priorities.

Many appointments fail not because the executive lacks capability, but because there is a misalignment between their leadership style and the organisation’s cultural, political, or stakeholder landscape.

Cultural fit is not a “soft” factor. It is often the determining one.

4. Compressed timelines driven by pressure

Executive hiring is frequently undertaken under time pressure: a sudden resignation, investor concern, or operational urgency.

This often leads to accelerated processes, reduced market mapping, and premature decision-making.

However, the cost of a delayed appointment is almost always lower than the cost of the wrong appointment.

High-performing boards recognise that executive search is not a transactional process; rather, it is a strategic exercise that requires time, rigour, and discipline.

5. Inadequate independent referencing

Perhaps one of the most overlooked areas is the depth and independence of referencing.

Many processes rely heavily on candidate-provided referees – individuals who are, by nature, selected to present the candidate in the best possible light.

True insight lies beyond this.

Independent referencing (ie. speaking with individuals not put forward by the candidate, across different reporting lines and stakeholder groups) often reveals critical nuances surrounding leadership style, decision-making, resilience, and areas of potential risk.

Without this layer of diligence, boards are effectively making decisions with incomplete information.

What high-performing boards do differently

Boards that consistently make successful executive appointments approach the process fundamentally differently. They do not treat hiring as a reactive necessity; they treat it as a strategic advantage. Key characteristics include:

A commitment to market mapping

Rather than focusing only on immediately available candidates, they invest in understanding the full talent landscape – by identifying, benchmarking, and assessing individuals across competitors, adjacent industries, and international markets.

Clarity upfront

They ensure deep alignment on what success truly looks like in the role – not just in terms of deliverables, but in leadership style, stakeholder engagement, and cultural contribution.

Structured, insight-led processes

From longlist to shortlist, decisions are driven by data, insight, and comparative benchmarking – not instinct or familiarity.

Rigorous, independent referencing

They seek multiple perspectives and validate track records beyond surface-level impressions.

A long-term view

They understand that executive appointments are not about filling a gap; they are about shaping the future trajectory of the organisation.

Emerging trends at executive level

In our work across JSE-listed companies, multinationals, and high-growth businesses, several clear trends are emerging:

CFOs are increasingly expected to combine traditional financial stewardship with capital markets expertise, strategic partnering, and ESG oversight.

CEOs are required to balance transformation, digital execution, and stakeholder management with operational delivery.

Non-executive directors with expertise in risk, technology, AI, and governance are in growing demand, particularly when it comes to navigating rapidly evolving regulatory and market landscapes.

The bar is rising, and so too is the complexity of getting these appointments right.

Final thought

The cost of getting a senior appointment wrong is simply too high for boards to rely on outdated hiring models, or informal processes.

The most effective boards recognise that identifying and securing exceptional leadership requires more than access – it requires insight, independence, and a disciplined, advisory-led approach.

Because at the highest levels of leadership, the right appointment doesn’t just fill a role — it defines the future of the organisation.