The art of staying age-relevant

Does your age define your relevancy, or does the level of your relevance define your age?

In today’s world, most of the time, it is catch-up to stay on top of what you should know to be an apt person. Considering that relevance is about being adaptable and aware of what is valuable in our changing environment, not only in close proximity, but globally.

When executive search recruiters interview potential shortlist candidates, it is imperative to assess whether the executive’s knowledge and skill set are aligned with today’s requisites and whether the quality of their personal life and success has not deteriorated.

What then are the relevant strategies to stay abreast to maintain and improve the quality of your life?

Preserve and prioritise your physical wellbeing and mental health: Maintaining a healthy, balanced lifestyle will support your cognitive and physical energy. It is not about capturing lost youth but embracing new realities and staying curious. Actively challenging stereotypes about ageing, both internally and in society, will help build your self-confidence to face the changing world and its harsh realities. Endeavour to maintain flexibility and avoid the trap of being stuck in the ways you do things. Routine creates comfort, but self-development stagnates. Embrace a willingness to be pushed out of your comfort zone. This will increase self-awareness, as honesty is crucial to staying relevant across all age groups and career seniority levels. Age will not bring wisdom unless you leverage a mindset of “green and growing”. Nature inter-general relation friendships: Embrace a "gen-blend" mindset. Team up with younger people and accommodate reverse mentorship to build cross-generational collaboration. This is exhilarating. Be open to new ideas and ways of doing things, rather than resisting change. Some aggravations in your life can be positive and motivate you to take action. Keep up and promote your network and take cognisance of the fact that opening doors creates new opportunities. Isolation results in stagnation. Building long-term trust relationships will strengthen your credibility and self-confidence. Invest in relationships and don’t wait for people to reach out. It is your responsibility to participate in your community and social groups. Reach out and contribute. At times, being in ‘bad’ company can be a wake-up call in relation to whom you associate with. Have the courage to move on and close doors that are harming your emotional equilibrium. Master new technologies and life-long learning: Life-long learning and upskilling are of utmost importance. Dedicating time to personal and professional development is non-negotiable. Guard against becoming a potato in your skill set, or a dinosaur, even when you are young and still building your career. Be aware that you can become both at any stage of your life and career. Coasting along is common when everything is going well. Be honest with yourself, ask the question, even if you are a highly successful Chief Executive, the wake-up call should be ‘Am I just coasting along?’ As an executive, you should be an original thought leader. Or lately, are you just an AI regenerator? Yes, as CEO, you are required to focus on strategy initiatives, but have you lost touch with the grassroots in relation to technical knowledge? Are your executive insights being recognised and respected in your industry? Can your current skill set be transferred to another industry? Overlapping industry skill sets make you more visible in terms of being headhunted.



In conclusion, there is no doubt that the level of your current relevance defines the overall quality of your life. When a headhunter interviews you, they will establish if you meet the relevant updated position requirements to be short-listed. As the saying goes, "even old dogs have to learn new tricks", even more so when you are younger.