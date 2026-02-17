Corporate hiring trends: Is your CV becoming obsolete?

For years, the CV has been the hiring world’s default currency. A neat, two-page summary of who you are, where you’ve been, and what you’ve done. But in 2026, the uncomfortable truth is this: the CV isn’t dead, yet it no longer wields the influence it once did.

Jeremy Bossenger, director, BossJansen Executive Search

At BossJansen Executive Search, we still ask our senior candidates for CVs. We still read them. And for certain roles – in corporate leadership, for example – the traditional CV remains deeply embedded in how talent is assessed. But the way organisations hire is changing faster than most candidates realise, and the CV is becoming way less relevant as a standalone tool.

The modern hiring process doesn’t just want a record. It wants evidence.

CVs are static. Hiring is dynamic

A traditional CV is a snapshot of the past. It advises readers as to what you’ve done; not what you can do today.

But modern employers are increasingly hiring for capability, adaptability, and current skills.

That’s why in many industries, we’re seeing hiring shift towards proof-based formats:

CMOs are judged by campaigns and outcomes, not brand names; and

CFOs are judged by thinking and problem-solving, not university prestige.

The CV is descriptive. The market demands demonstrable skills.

CVs fail young talent – and anyone with a non-linear career

CVs were built for linear careers: graduate role or internship, promotion, promotion, management, leadership. But today’s workforce is far messier, and thankfully more dynamic than that.

Early-career candidates often have the most potential, but the least “experience”. Career changers can have enormous volumes of transferable skills, yet their CVs read like a mismatch. Parents returning to work, people with gaps, entrepreneurs, freelancers, contractors – all of them can look “unclear” on paper, even when they’re excellent candidates for the role at hand.

In other words, CVs don’t just miss or overlook talent. They can actively filter it out.

And that’s one reason many organisations are shifting towards more equitable, skills-based hiring models.

The CV isn’t disappearing – it’s becoming an appendix

So, are CVs becoming redundant? In their traditional form: yes, increasingly! But what’s replacing them isn’t “no CV”. It’s rather a different kind of CV.

The CV is evolving into what we call the “appendix model”: a supporting document rather than the central pillar. The first stop is often a LinkedIn profile – a living, breathing career record that can be updated in real time, backed by recommendations, endorsements, and visible networks.

With this in mind, keeping your LinkedIn profile up to date is key. Agencies often supply the link to it in the hiring process, so employers can get a good feel for you as a potential candidate.

From there, the CV becomes a concise summary: less “here’s everything I’ve done”, and more “here’s the story, my strengths, and the outcomes”.

The modern CV is about what, not where

We’re also seeing the rise of multimedia integration: links to projects, video introductions, online case studies, and even blockchain-verified credentials (in some cases).

The most effective modern CVs are increasingly focused on:

measurable impact

real projects

skills and tools

outcomes and learning

...Not just job titles and company names. And, frankly, this is a positive shift.

Further, it was standard in the old days for agencies to reformat candidate’s CVs and put them on the agency’s letterhead. But agencies need to move away from this because candidates are often misrepresented, and CVs can lose their personal feel.

While it's not against the law to reformat a candidate’s CV in this way, agencies who do this must adhere strictly to the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA), which requires that the processing (editing, sharing, and storage) of personal information is done with consent, transparency, and with the purpose thereof clearly specified.

Using LinkedIn profiles works around this issue and often succeeds in passing on other pertinent information – such as articles written, a candidate’s network, what they’re interested in, and what they feel qualified (or compelled!) to comment on.

So what should candidates do now?

If you’re still treating your CV as the one document that will “win” you the role, you’re behind the curve.

A strong CV still matters, but it’s now part of a wider package: LinkedIn, portfolio evidence, assessments, and your ability to show rapid competency (even on the spot) – such as in initial chats with an executive search expert, or in the interview setting with a prospective employer.

More now than ever, companies are doing significant security and verification checks – so candidates also need to refrain from lying on their CVs, and should watch their social media activity to ensure everything publicly available portrays them in a favourable light.

The future of hiring is moving towards dynamic proof over static summaries. So, while the CV isn’t exactly dead, its importance in the mix is being eclipsed by demonstrated proof of work, together with verified skill signals.