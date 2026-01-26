Understanding LinkedIn's new algorithm: A guide for lawyers

Most lawyers know they should be on LinkedIn. For professional services, LinkedIn is the best platform to establish yourself as a thought leader and attract potential clients.

Then why aren’t you seeing tangible business opportunities as a result?

One of the main reasons is that LinkedIn has changed, quietly but significantly. Its new algorithm no longer rewards visibility for visibility’s sake. Instead, it evaluates credibility, consistency, and alignment between who you say you are and what you post about.

LinkedIn’s 360Brew

360Brew is a large language model that functions as a sophisticated algorithm. It has completely changed how your content is assessed. The most important change is that 360Brew compares your profile with what you’re posting. If that doesn’t match up, it doesn’t get distributed.

This is an exciting development. Because you can use it to your benefit.

Update your profile page immediately

Your profile is not a CV. It’s a marketing tool. Start with your headline (that’s the bit under your name). It’s not meant for your job title; it should be a description of what you do.

A good headline tells profile viewers something about you at first glance. And every time you comment on a post, it shows the first part of your headline below your name, telling an entirely new audience something about you. Something that might prompt them to have a look at your profile.

Then the ‘about’ section. It gives you 2,600 characters to write about the type of issues your clients face and how you can help resolve them. In a nutshell: what sets you apart.

The ‘experience’ section is the one segment on your profile page that vaguely resembles a CV. Here you can expand on the experience you’ve gained at the various firms where you’ve worked.

Focus on experience relevant to what you’re doing now. The algorithm will see this as a confirmation of what you said in the about section. Skip the stuff that you have done and still can do but don’t want to do anymore.

Then fill in every section where you can add valuable information. Ask clients for recommendations in respect of projects where you’ve done the type of work that you’ve mentioned in the about section. Even better, get recommendations concerning specific projects you mentioned in the experience section.

The next step: Posting to build trust and credibility

Now that you’ve got a top-notch LinkedIn profile with all the bells and whistles, you’re ready to post. But just posting is not enough. Align your post content with your profile. The algorithm will track topic consistency.

Focus on your niche. Establish your authority in that niche by providing valuable information.

Quality over quantity

It’s not anymore about “being seen”. It’s about value.

Weigh in on recent judgments, new legislation, or something else that’s in the news. Post what matters to your clients:

What business problem does this help clarify or solve?



Why does this issue matter right now?



What’s the broader context? Legal, regulatory, or market?



What are the potential trade-offs or competing priorities?



What could a client do with this info?

Every post should offer a takeaway, however small. The type of content that says, “I understand your challenges and can help.”

What a new court ruling means for small business owners.



Practical tips for employers following a legislative change.



Common mistakes clients make when dealing with contracts, IP, or compliance.



Quick explanations of legal terms.



Answers to frequently asked client questions.



Lessons from recent matters (without breaching confidentiality).

Your content should reflect your experience, not just your knowledge.

Consistency is king

LinkedIn’s algorithm wants to see that you repeatedly demonstrate expertise in specific areas. When you bounce between unrelated topics, the algorithm can't categorise you, which means it doesn't know to whom it must show your content.

Depth over frequency

One post that genuinely helps your audience will perform better than three posts that offer surface-level takes. Choose two or three core topics that align with your expertise and stick with those. Everything you post should reinforce who you are and what you know.

The most effective ways to grow your LinkedIn following

Post authentic content that reflects your personality and experience.



Interact with your audience by participating in conversations or giving valuable input to highlight your understanding of your field of expertise.



Your posts must have visual appeal. Text should be spaced out for easy reading. But text only is a ‘No’.



Your post should include a visual and a brief introduction. If you have too much information, include a link to a blog.



Encourage engagement. Ask people to give their perspective on an issue.

What not to do

Don’t post about your holiday unless you can connect it with your expertise. Stop sharing posts that have nothing to do with you.

Just pressing “Like” or commenting by saying “I agree” is not enough anymore.

When you comment, add value. Say something that reinforces your knowledge and expertise. Your aim is to engage the post author in a conversation. Those are the type of posts that get more exposure and cement your position as an authority in your field.

Don’t just summarise a court case. Rather, interpret how this can affect your clients in similar situations. Don’t just report on new legislation by listing the changes to the status quo. Instead, provide input on what matters and why.

Did you know?

Over 80% of people will review your LinkedIn profile before accepting a meeting or connecting with you.



About 80% of B2B leads generated on social media come from LinkedIn.



78% of users consume content on LinkedIn to keep up with industry news.



40% of B2B marketers say LinkedIn is effective in driving high-quality leads.



The average duration people spend on LinkedIn is 14 minutes per session.

Don’t delay

Use LinkedIn strategically to build your personal brand and establish yourself as a thought leader in your field. This will open doors to new opportunities, build meaningful relationships, and grow your client base.

The key is understanding how profile optimisation, content focus and engagement work together under the new LinkedIn algorithm to create long-term visibility in your area of expertise.

Whether this is done in-house or with external guidance, the important step is to move from just “being present” on LinkedIn, to using it with purpose.