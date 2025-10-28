South Africa
Legal Law Practice
    The secret to a sustainable and profitable law practice: Ideal clients

    Every law firm has clients that make the work worthwhile. Those who value your expertise, pay on time, and bring repeat business or referrals. The key is to focus your marketing and business development on attracting more of them. By identifying who your ideal clients are and refining your approach, you can build a practice that’s both profitable and sustainable.
    Andrea PaulsenBy Andrea Paulsen
    28 Oct 2025
    Image source: Getty Images
    Identify and refine your target audience

    Start by looking at your existing client base. Who are they? What types of matters do they bring to you? Which clients are the most rewarding to work with, financially and professionally?

    Look for patterns in your client demographics. If certain types of clients make up a sizeable portion of your work, ask yourself: Are these the clients I want more of? If not, it’s time to adjust your marketing and messaging to attract the kind of clients you really want.

    Then, identify your high-value clients. Those who bring in quality work, pay well, and maintain long-term relationships.

    These are your ideal clients. Aim to attract more like them across all your practice areas.

    Work smarter, not harder

    Focus your time and resources on work that delivers the best returns. If a certain type of matter is time-intensive but billed at a fixed rate, it may not be worth expanding that area. Instead, channel your efforts into higher-value work that contributes more to your bottom line.

    Identify your most profitable activities and target similar opportunities. This approach allows your firm to grow sustainably without overextending your team.

    Nurture your existing clients

    Your current clients are one of your most valuable marketing assets. They already trust your advice, and they’re the easiest to retain, or to engage in other areas of your practice.

    Cross-sell your services. If you handle a client’s commercial work, they might also need employment, property, or IP advice. Look for natural overlaps between their needs and your other practice areas.

    Foster loyalty. Stay connected with your clients by consistently offering value, anticipating their needs, and maintaining open communication.

    Strengthen your client relationships

    Consider whether your firm’s relationships are tied to individuals or companies. If your main contact leaves, will you still retain the client?

    Widen your contact base. Build relationships with more than one person within a client’s organisation to strengthen your firm’s position.

    Maintain individual connections. If your key contact moves on, stay in touch. They may bring you new work in their next role.

    Learn more about your clients

    If you’re unsure what your clients value most, ask them. A simple survey can help you gather useful insights about their experience with your firm and their evolving needs.

    Surveys also give you a reason to reconnect. Clients appreciate being asked for their input, and the feedback can help you fine-tune your marketing and service delivery.

    Underpromise and overdeliver

    Exceeding expectations can turn a one-time instruction into a long-term relationship.

    Stay proactive. Share legal updates or developments that could affect your clients, even when no active matter is underway.

    Educate and inform. Send a brief email update about relevant legal changes, then publish a related article on your website or social media.

    Acknowledge loyalty. Mark milestones with your long-standing clients. A quick thank-you message, or lunch invitation can go a long way.

    Deliver excellent client service

    Even the best firms occasionally receive complaints. How you handle them can define your reputation.

    Respond promptly and professionally. Investigate concerns, offer a fair solution, and communicate openly with the client. Even if a complaint proves unfounded, acknowledging the issue can preserve goodwill.

    Recognise problem clients. If certain clients are consistently difficult, drain resources, or pay late, it may be best to end the relationship. Letting go of unprofitable or demotivating work can improve morale and efficiency across your firm.

    Build a practice that works for you

    By identifying your ideal clients, nurturing strong relationships, and focusing on high-value work, you can create a practice that supports both your professional goals and your firm’s long-term success.

    About Andrea Paulsen

    I provide freelance writing & editing services and offer courses and workshops on writing and legal marketing.
