Combating Africa's talent crisis: Strategies for an evolving workforce

In booming sectors like technology, healthcare, and the financial services, the race is on for top executive talent. Barry Jansen van Rensburg, director at BossJansen Executive Search, unpacks the root causes – and potential fixes – behind Africa’s growing talent crunch.

Image source: Getty Images

When a supply-demand imbalance is felt in vital segments of the economy, those of us in the executive search niche soon find we have our work cut out in sourcing the skilled professionals who are sorely needed.

Within the global triad of tech, health, and finance, there are four key factors underlying the shortage:

rapid technological change;



a retiring workforce;



misaligned education systems; and



a short supply of specialised skills.

Let’s explore these factors in a little more depth, as they pertain to Africa – where compounding issues include infrastructure challenges, emigration, and underinvestment in education.

Tech advancing faster than talent

The pace of innovation, across AI, cloud computing, and data analytics, as just three examples, is outstripping the ability of schools, colleges, and universities to adapt their training regimes in tandem. In turn, graduates often enter the workforce under-equipped for real-world roles.

In Africa, inconsistent internet access, limited digital infrastructure, and outdated curricula widen the gap even further. Educators often lack the resources to train students for tomorrow’s demands.

Retiring boomers, unprepared youth

Although Africa has a growing youth population, unemployment and skills gaps persist. Developing nations tend to have more pressing needs to plug than re-investing in educational curricula that don’t align with market needs; leaving emerging graduates unprepared for workplace realities, particularly in Stem and digital fields.

Meanwhile, experienced professionals are retiring or emigrating, leaving a devastating vacuum in mentorship, leadership, and expertise.

Education-workplace mismatch

Real-world readiness demands hands-on learning, not just theory. Internships, simulations, and industry collaborations must become core parts of educational curricula.

In tech, software development, cloud computing, and cybersecurity are rising in importance.

In health, we need evenly distributed specialised care – even if implemented via telemedicine – to overcome geographic disparities (Note: urban areas in South Africa have about 30 generalists and 30 specialists per 100,000 people, while rural areas have only 13 generalists and two specialists per 100,000, according to the African Journal of Primary Health Care & Family Medicine).

In the financial services, there’s an overwhelming need for blockchain and digital-payment experts as fintech explodes, together with risk management specialists to counter the economic uncertainty of the future.

High-growth, high-pressure fields

Even well-versed professionals struggle to keep pace with ever-changing roles and responsibilities. The demand for lifelong learning – while essential – adds pressure to already demanding careers, especially when individuals have studied in their youth for up to a decade (medicine), seven years (chartered accountancy), or an integrated technology degree (at least five years).

While it is not impossible to embrace a mindset of ongoing development, to attend networking events, speak at conferences, attend short courses, and leverage technology for learning purposes, these initiatives create a second layer of demand over and above an already high-pressured and demanding day job; they are also time consuming for the busy professional.

Where to from here?

Solving the talent gap requires a coordinated effort across three fronts: the private sector (for the outreach and inclusion it can bring to bear), recruitment (for the necessary shift that’s needed in our talent-sourcing practices); and education (which must adjust towards more suitable workplace-ready methods):

Shift the hiring mindset: Executive search firms must move beyond what appears on CVs. Skills such as adaptability and learning agility should be placed front and centre. Ask: “Will this candidate manage to evolve with the job?” Companies also need to tackle workplace bias, and encourage inclusive cultures that attract and retain diverse talent.

Executive search firms must move beyond what appears on CVs. Skills such as adaptability and learning agility should be placed front and centre. Ask: “Will this candidate manage to evolve with the job?” Companies also need to tackle workplace bias, and encourage inclusive cultures that attract and retain diverse talent. Upgrade education, and fast: We need agile training systems that align with real workforce needs. This means modular, flexible programmes for upskilling and reskilling; curricula co-designed with industry experts; and emphasis on practical, hands-on experience.

We need agile training systems that align with real workforce needs. This means modular, flexible programmes for upskilling and reskilling; curricula co-designed with industry experts; and emphasis on practical, hands-on experience. Support the ageing workforce: Rather than losing senior talent entirely, smart companies can instead opt to introduce flexible roles or phased retirement options; offer tech training for older workers; and promote mentorship opportunities to transfer institutional knowledge to young staff members.

Rather than losing senior talent entirely, smart companies can instead opt to introduce flexible roles or phased retirement options; offer tech training for older workers; and promote mentorship opportunities to transfer institutional knowledge to young staff members. Retain high-calibre talent: To keep top performers happy and thriving at your firm, especially in high-growth areas, be sure to make learning part of the culture; offer globally competitive pay and benefits; and create workplaces that value balance, recognition, and individual purpose.

Bottom line

Africa’s executive talent challenge isn’t insurmountable – but it demands urgency, adaptability, and cross-sector collaboration. The solution lies in building a future-ready workforce that’s not only educated, but which is highly empowered to evolve.