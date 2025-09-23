South Africa
Legal Labour Law
    High Court clarifies critical interpretation of employer immunity under Coida

    A recent judgment from the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court provides a critical interpretation of Section 35(1) of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Coida). It explores the limits of employer immunity under Coida when tragic incidents occur in the course of employment — but not necessarily arising from it.
    Mtho MaphumuloBy Mtho Maphumulo
    23 Sep 2025
    Image source: Jakub Jirsak – 123RF.com

    Facts of the case

    The plaintiffs, a married couple, instituted legal proceedings against the defendant for damages following the death of their minor child, who was attacked and killed by a leopard at the staff quarters of a national park.

    The first plaintiff was employed by the defendant and was contractually required to reside at the staff quarters. The second plaintiff, his spouse, and their child lived with him at the quarters. The plaintiffs claimed damages for funeral expenses and psychological trauma.

    Issue for determination

    The court was required to determine a special plea raised by the defendant, which was whether the first plaintiff was barred from suing the defendant under Section 35(1) of Coida, which prohibits civil claims for occupational injuries.

    Court’s analysis and findings

    Interpretation of Section 35(1) of Coida

    Section 35(1) reads:

    No action shall lie by an employee or any dependent of an employee for the recovery of damages in respect of any occupational injury or disease...

    The court emphasised that for the section to apply:

    • The plaintiff must be an employee.
    • The injury must be an occupational injury, ie. one arising out of and in the course of employment.

    Key legal precedents considered

    MEC for Health, Free State v DN

    A doctor raped while on duty was found not to have suffered an occupational injury. The SCA held that rape was not a risk incidental to employment.

    Churchill v Premier of Mpumalanga

    Assault during protest action at the workplace was not sufficiently connected to employment duties.

    Application to the present case

    The court found that although the first plaintiff was residing at the premises as part of his employment, the attack on his child was not incidental to his duties. The mere presence of wild animals in the park was not enough to classify the incident as an occupational injury. The court rejected the argument that the location-based hazard automatically triggered Coida protection.

    Final ruling

    • The special plea was dismissed.
    • The court held that Section 35(1) of Coida does not bar the plaintiff’s claim.
    • The defendant was ordered to pay costs.

    Why this judgment matters for the insurance industry

    Clarifies the scope of Coida

    This case reinforces that not all injuries occurring at the workplace fall under Coida. The injury must be closely connected to the employee’s duties, not merely to their presence on the employer’s premises.

    Limits employer immunity

    Employers cannot automatically invoke Coida to shield themselves from liability. The onus is on the employer to prove that the injury was incidental to employment.

    Implications for risk assessment

    Insurers underwriting employer liability policies may have to reassess exclusions based on Coida.

    Conclusion

    This judgment provides critical clarification regarding the boundaries of Coida. It sends a clear message: employer liability is not automatically extinguished by the existence of statutory compensation schemes.

    For the insurance industry, this case underscores the need for nuanced underwriting, policy wording, and legal foresight.

    About Mtho Maphumulo

    Mtho Maphumulo is a Partner in the dispute resolution department with a specific focus on insurance and financial sector law matters. Mtho is a Partner in the insurance department in the firm, and he represents internationally renowned insurance companies, insurance underwriters, intermediary firms, corporate institutions, and individuals. He represents, litigates, and advises clients on a broad spectrum of insurance and financial sector laws cases. He further does extensive regulatory work for financial service providers.
    Let's do Biz