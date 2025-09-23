Subscribe & Follow
High Court clarifies critical interpretation of employer immunity under Coida
Facts of the case
The plaintiffs, a married couple, instituted legal proceedings against the defendant for damages following the death of their minor child, who was attacked and killed by a leopard at the staff quarters of a national park.
The first plaintiff was employed by the defendant and was contractually required to reside at the staff quarters. The second plaintiff, his spouse, and their child lived with him at the quarters. The plaintiffs claimed damages for funeral expenses and psychological trauma.
Issue for determination
The court was required to determine a special plea raised by the defendant, which was whether the first plaintiff was barred from suing the defendant under Section 35(1) of Coida, which prohibits civil claims for occupational injuries.
Court’s analysis and findings
Interpretation of Section 35(1) of Coida
Section 35(1) reads:
No action shall lie by an employee or any dependent of an employee for the recovery of damages in respect of any occupational injury or disease...
The court emphasised that for the section to apply:
- The plaintiff must be an employee.
- The injury must be an occupational injury, ie. one arising out of and in the course of employment.
Key legal precedents considered
MEC for Health, Free State v DN
A doctor raped while on duty was found not to have suffered an occupational injury. The SCA held that rape was not a risk incidental to employment.
Churchill v Premier of Mpumalanga
Assault during protest action at the workplace was not sufficiently connected to employment duties.
Application to the present case
The court found that although the first plaintiff was residing at the premises as part of his employment, the attack on his child was not incidental to his duties. The mere presence of wild animals in the park was not enough to classify the incident as an occupational injury. The court rejected the argument that the location-based hazard automatically triggered Coida protection.
Final ruling
- The special plea was dismissed.
- The court held that Section 35(1) of Coida does not bar the plaintiff’s claim.
- The defendant was ordered to pay costs.
Why this judgment matters for the insurance industry
Clarifies the scope of Coida
This case reinforces that not all injuries occurring at the workplace fall under Coida. The injury must be closely connected to the employee’s duties, not merely to their presence on the employer’s premises.
Limits employer immunity
Employers cannot automatically invoke Coida to shield themselves from liability. The onus is on the employer to prove that the injury was incidental to employment.
Implications for risk assessment
Insurers underwriting employer liability policies may have to reassess exclusions based on Coida.
Conclusion
This judgment provides critical clarification regarding the boundaries of Coida. It sends a clear message: employer liability is not automatically extinguished by the existence of statutory compensation schemes.
For the insurance industry, this case underscores the need for nuanced underwriting, policy wording, and legal foresight.