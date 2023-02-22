7 medical emergencies every workplace should be prepared for

Under the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act, employers are responsible for maintaining a safe working environment and are legally required to implement protocols that ensure a quick and effective response during emergencies.

Image source: wayhomestudio from Freepik

The latest data from the Federated Employers Mutual Assurance Company (FEM) reported 6,157 accidents in South Africa’s construction industry alone in 2022, 48 of which were fatal and 581 that led to permanent disabilities. While these figures highlight the risks of workplace accidents, many businesses underestimate the medical emergencies that can arise from non-occupational incidents, such as sudden cardiac arrests or strokes, which can be equally life-threatening.

Coleen Daniel, ER24’s corporate sales manager: workplace solutions, emphasises that medical emergencies can occur at any time, urging businesses to take the necessary precautions. “The OHS Act requires businesses to conduct regular training and drills, as well as review and update their emergency response plans at least twice a year to ensure employees are equipped to handle emergencies.”

Daniel outlines seven of the most common workplace medical emergencies, and how businesses can prepare for them:

Slips, trips, and falls: To keep employees safe, businesses must identify high-risk areas and situations to reduce the risk of incidents. For example, staircases must have anti-slip strips, wet floor signs must be used, water leakages must be addressed, and wires and cables must be neatly arranged to help prevent accidents. Burns: As burns are often industry-specific injuries, employees working with machinery or chemicals should receive specialised training on the safe use of the equipment in question. Workplaces must also stock burn kits for immediate treatment should an injury occur. Lacerations and abrasions: Depending on the industry, appropriate first aid kits should be readily available, and employees must be trained in wound management to prevent infection. Fires and explosions: Businesses should conduct regular fire safety inspections, install fire suppression and sprinkler systems, and ensure employees are trained in fire safety protocols. Chemical spills:Workplaces handling hazardous substances must implement chemical spill protocols, provide personal protective equipment (PPE), and conduct proper disposal training – and execution. Structural failures: Regular inspections of buildings, stairwells, and ceilings help to prevent collapses and other safety hazards from getting in the way. Medical emergencies (heart attacks, strokes, seizures, etc.): First aid teams should be trained in CPR and basic life support techniques, and automated external defibrillators (AEDs) should be available in high-risk environments.



Daniel emphasises that first aid training is more than a compliance requirement – it can be the difference between life and death. “A well-trained first aid team is the first defence in any workplace emergency. With a structured response process in place, ER24 can integrate into each phase to support businesses and ensure the best possible outcomes.”