Bauma 2025 shows global shift toward electrification

Bauma 2025 confirms the global shift toward electrification, smarter fleet management and digital integration. South Africa stands to benefit from early adoption, especially in sectors like mining and infrastructure, where minimising downtime and maximising productivity are key drivers.

With proactive local partners, South Africa’s lifting, access and industrial machinery sector is also well positioned to align with international standards, drive innovation, and ensure long-term industry competitiveness.

The world’s leading annual trade fair in the construction industry, Bauma 2025, took place in April in Munich, Germany, with about 600,000 visitors from more than 200 countries. The event hosted approximately 3,600 exhibitors who showcased the latest in construction and mining technology.

One of the standout themes at this year’s event was electrification, with a strong push toward battery-operated machinery across the industry.

This marks a major shift in large-scale access, handling and lifting equipment.

Expanding beyond smaller scissor lifts to large booms and telehandlers proves that even the largest and most demanding equipment can now be powered by electricity.

Advancements in lithium battery technology are enabling larger equipment to operate efficiently, reducing maintenance costs and improving sustainability.

Improving longevity and operational efficiency

Across all manufacturers, there was a strong focus on improving longevity and operational efficiency with battery-powered machinery and technological advancements that included smart fleet management and automation.

Additionally, manufacturers showcased operator-centric designs that enhance comfort, ergonomics and safety.

What this means for SA

For South Africa, these innovations present both challenges and opportunities.

While initial capital costs may be high, electrification aligns with lower emissions, reduced maintenance and improved workplace safety, which are all critical factors for mining and large-scale industrial operations.

While South Africa lags behind Europe in sustainability and safety regulations, this gives local businesses an interesting advantage with the ability to observe European trends and selectively introduce technologies ahead of local regulations, particularly for safety-conscious industries like mining and heavy construction.

Larger customers appreciate early access to these advancements, even in the absence of legal mandates.

South African access, lifting and handling equipment supplier SkyJacks attended Bauma 2025 to observe these trends firsthand and engage with the international OEMs it represents locally.

Four of these OEMs; Italy’s Jekko and Faresin, Germany’s GEDA and China’s Dingli—demonstrated innovations that not only reflect the electrification trend but also offer real-world, practical value.

“It was clear from Bauma that the global industry is fully embracing the transition to cleaner, smarter equipment,” said Alistair Bennett, managing director at SkyJacks. “And what excites us is how well these innovations align with the needs of the South African market.”

New machines

Jekko unveiled two compact, highly manoeuvrable cranes; the JCX80 telescopic crawler crane and the TRX32 truck-mounted crane—built for tight urban or industrial spaces where conventional cranes are impractical.

This kind of precision lifting is highly relevant in congested urban construction and complex industrial environments common in South Africa.

Faresin debuted its FS range of telehandlers, including a fully electric 17-metre, 4-tonne unit, marking a new milestone in the scalability of electric machinery.

These machines offer intuitive controls, enhanced energy efficiency and upgraded operator cabs, ideal for reducing emissions without compromising performance.

GEDA, known for construction hoists and industrial elevators, showcased models that prioritise safety and reduce manual handling; from the compact 200Z Comfort scaffolding hoist to the powerful 3700ZZP, capable of lifting nearly three tonnes up to 200 metres.

Notably, GEDA’s new SH250W battery-powered hoist, designed for wind turbine interiors, signals a direct intersection between lifting tech and renewable energy.

Dingli presented its full T-series of boom lifts available in diesel, hybrid and fully electric options up to 44m, underscoring that even high-reach platforms are embracing electrification.

Digitalisation a game changer

Another major theme was digitalisation.

GEDA’s new digital platform—GEDA Central—introduces remote diagnostics, fleet management and virtual reality training to streamline operator education and equipment maintenance.

In a country like South Africa, where job sites can be remote and resources stretched, the ability to offer remote retraining and real-time support is a game-changer.

“With platforms like GEDA Central, we’re seeing a future where training doesn’t require sending someone halfway across the country,” Bennett noted. “This kind of technology has the potential to cut downtime dramatically while improving safety and performance.”

While these systems are still in early adoption phases, their long-term potential is significant, not only for improving operational performance but also for upskilling local workforces.

OEM partnerships, like those maintained by SkyJacks, often include access to technical training and expert support, ensuring South African teams stay aligned with global best practices.

This capacity-building is a long-term investment in the resilience and competitiveness of local industries.

Transforming industries through incremental change

The economic implications of adopting cutting-edge international technologies for Southern African markets are also clear, as the right machinery doesn’t just enhance operations, it transforms them.

Electrification and smart technology are reshaping infrastructure development by accelerating project timelines and optimising costs. Faster material movement, whether vertical or horizontal, reduces delays and ultimately saves money.

The sum of many small decisions

Competitiveness is another key factor.

As labour costs rise, businesses must find ways to improve productivity and reduce inefficiencies. Access to advanced equipment enables industries from mining to logistics to stay globally competitive.

Even small technological upgrades can yield major operational gains.

“The path forward doesn’t mean replacing your entire fleet overnight,” Bennett adds. “It’s about smart, progressive upgrades that build value over time.”

Perhaps this is the most compelling takeaway from Bauma 2025, that transformation doesn’t require an overnight overhaul.

It’s the sum of many small decisions: replacing a diesel lift with a hybrid one, implementing remote diagnostics, or adopting more ergonomic operator controls. Each step, though incremental, contributes to a more efficient, safer and future-ready operation.

While widespread adoption in specific sectors internationally may still take time, the momentum is there.

With industries like construction, logistics and mining increasingly relying on advanced equipment, the shift toward digital platforms for training and fleet management is inevitable.

The challenge will be scaling these technologies across smaller machines while ensuring they integrate seamlessly into existing workflows.