Epic Outdoor unlocks the final piece of the funnel with national Shell Retail Network

Epic Outdoor today announced a strategic partnership with ONYX Screen Media that brings Shell’s national Retail Digital Network into Epic Outdoor’s growing portfolio of premium out-of-home media assets.

Through this partnership, Epic Outdoor is now able to include in its offering, alongside its already established premium DOOH networks, more than 600 additional high-quality point-of-sale digital screens across Shell retail locations nationwide. This creates a powerful national retail media solution that reaches consumers close to purchase and ready to act, with inventory that can also be planned and bought directly, or programmatically through Epic Outdoor’s PDOOH platforms.

The integration of the Shell Retail Digital Network significantly expands Epic Outdoor’s footprint across every province and most towns in South Africa. This gives brands the ability to connect with consumers across all income levels, lifestyles, and demographic segments through a single national partner.

With coverage that extends from major metros to regional centres, campaigns can be structured with precision. Brands can tailor activity by geography, optimise spend by market size, adjust messaging by audience profile, and scale campaigns nationally while maintaining consistency and frequency.

This expansion firmly positions Epic Outdoor among the largest digital out-of-home media owners in South Africa. More importantly, it enables true full-funnel campaign execution across large-format platforms, premium roadside screens, airport media, lifestyle environments, and now point-of-purchase retail screens, all within one strategically aligned Epic ecosystem.

For marketers, this means greater flexibility, stronger national scale, and measurable impact from awareness through to purchase.

Retail media: The fastest-growing channel into 2026

Globally, retail media is projected to exceed $150bn by 2026, growing at over 20% year-on-year. Brands are increasingly demanding accountability, proximity to purchase, and measurable outcomes. Investment is shifting toward owned, controlled, and contextually relevant environments.

South Africa is seeing the same shift. Convenience retail and fuel forecourts reach millions of consumers each week, offering repeat exposure, strong dwell time, and real purchase intent. Retail media has become a proven channel for reinforcing brand messaging and driving conversion with measurable results.

It is no longer simply a complementary channel. It is a performance-driven solution that enables marketers to prove ROI and optimise strategies through actionable insights.

Owning the media. Owning the moment.

This partnership and move into retail media reflect Epic Outdoor’s strategy of investing in out-of-home environments that follow real consumer behaviour throughout the day. Epic’s portfolio spans iconic large-format static sites, high-impact digital screens, engaged lifestyle and padel networks, high dwell-time airport platforms, and now a true national retail digital network where purchase decisions are made.

Together, these premium assets work as a single, integrated ecosystem that allows brands to move seamlessly from awareness to consideration to conversion. Campaigns can be planned holistically, executed consistently across formats, and measured within each channel to deliver clear accountability and real business outcomes.

“I came to Epic to accelerate growth,” says Darren McKinon, commercial sales director at Epic Outdoor.

“With our focus on audience solutions and placing data and insights at the heart of what we do, we are able to offer clients market-leading solutions that take brands through the purchasing journey, from road to retail. We’re connecting with audiences throughout the day, across multiple touchpoints, delivering an easy-to-book OOH solution that drives real impact and measurable results. The integration of this extensive network will add immense provable value across our OOH ecosystem”

Sean Nienaber, director at Onyx Screen Media comments “ONYX Screen Media’s priority is enabling brands to reach shoppers with meaningful, measurable encounters. Partnering with Epic Outdoor strengthens that mission. By integrating smart technology, high-quality environments and national scale we are now able to work together to deliver results that marketers can feel confident about.”

From awareness to action, Epic Outdoor now delivers full-funnel DOOH at national scale.

Premium screens. Real audiences. Measurable impact.