Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Head of Data – Publicis Media Africa Johannesburg
- Journalist (B2B) - Travel & Tourism Johannesburg
- Graphic Designer Sandton
- Social Media Assistant Johannesburg
- Sales Executive Johannesburg
- Head of Social Media Stellenbosch
- Content Manager Stellenbosch
- Direct Account Executive Johannesburg
- Sales Executive Cape Town
- Advertising Sales Position Durban
Heed and PHD Media top the Most Awards
The recent awards recognise media professionals and personalities, voted for by their peers.
Mike van Tonder and Chris Botha were recognised as Media Owner Legends, while Media Owner Rising Star awards went to Icci van Niekerk and Megan Sayle.
The Shepard Award went to Merissa Himraj, and the Bell Award went to Sandra Gordon and Karen Phelan.
All the winners
Media agencies
Overall best media owner winner - PHD Cape Town
Full-service media agency of the year - PHD – Cape Town
Lamb Award for media agencies - Meta Media Johannesburg
Specialist media agencies category - IntiMedia
Media owners
Overall media owner of the year – Heed
Best media owner trade marketing services team - Mediamark
Lamb award for media owners - Rook Digital
Media sales consultants category - Whisper Media
Multimedia category – Mediamark
Print category: Spark Media
Digital category: Heed Digital
Outdoor category: Epic Outdoor
Cinema category: Cinevation Popcorn
Television Sales category: eMedia