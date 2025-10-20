Heed and PHD Media top the Most Awards

The 15th edition of the Most Awards saw Heed named overall media owner of the year and Phd Cape Town awarded overall media agency of the year.

The recent awards recognise media professionals and personalities, voted for by their peers.

Mike van Tonder and Chris Botha were recognised as Media Owner Legends, while Media Owner Rising Star awards went to Icci van Niekerk and Megan Sayle.

The Shepard Award went to Merissa Himraj, and the Bell Award went to Sandra Gordon and Karen Phelan.

All the winners

Media agencies

Overall best media owner winner - PHD Cape Town

Full-service media agency of the year - PHD – Cape Town

Lamb Award for media agencies - Meta Media Johannesburg

Specialist media agencies category - IntiMedia

Media owners

Overall media owner of the year – Heed

Best media owner trade marketing services team - Mediamark

Lamb award for media owners - Rook Digital

Media sales consultants category - Whisper Media

Multimedia category – Mediamark

Print category: Spark Media

Digital category: Heed Digital

Outdoor category: Epic Outdoor

Cinema category: Cinevation Popcorn

Television Sales category: eMedia