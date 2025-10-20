South Africa
    Heed and PHD Media top the Most Awards

    The 15th edition of the Most Awards saw Heed named overall media owner of the year and Phd Cape Town awarded overall media agency of the year.
    20 Oct 2025
    20 Oct 2025
    Source: © All the Most Award winners 2025
    Source: © Media Online https://themediaonline.co.za/ The Media Online All the Most Award winners 2025

    The recent awards recognise media professionals and personalities, voted for by their peers.

    Mike van Tonder and Chris Botha were recognised as Media Owner Legends, while Media Owner Rising Star awards went to Icci van Niekerk and Megan Sayle.

    The Shepard Award went to Merissa Himraj, and the Bell Award went to Sandra Gordon and Karen Phelan.

    All the winners

    Media agencies

    Overall best media owner winner - PHD Cape Town
    Full-service media agency of the year - PHD – Cape Town
    Lamb Award for media agencies - Meta Media Johannesburg
    Specialist media agencies category - IntiMedia

    Media owners

    Overall media owner of the year – Heed
    Best media owner trade marketing services team - Mediamark
    Lamb award for media owners - Rook Digital
    Media sales consultants category - Whisper Media
    Multimedia category – Mediamark
    Print category: Spark Media
    Digital category: Heed Digital
    Outdoor category: Epic Outdoor
    Cinema category: Cinevation Popcorn
    Television Sales category: eMedia

