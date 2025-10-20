Crisis communications: Lessons from the Cape Town Marathon

Days of carbo-loading, litres of hydration, Vaseline in strategic places, number pinned, outfit ready, and a restless night behind us. Race day was here. The Cape Town Marathon 2025.

Regine le Roux, Reputation Matters founder and MD, says from a communication perspective, there is much to learn from how the Cape Town Marathon organisers handled the cancellation of the event (Image supplied)

I picked up my friends just before 05:00, heading to collect the rest of our running group. Then, one WhatsApp after another began to pop up. On the dot, at 05:00, the rumour became reality: the Cape Town Marathon was cancelled.

Shock. Disbelief. Denial. Anger. All in seconds.Surely not? Maybe this was a mistake? A hack? A bad joke?

But as the official messages came through, reality set in. The 2025 Cape Town Marathon was indeed called off for safety reasons.

For everyone who had trained for months, it felt like studying for an exam only to have it cancelled on the day. The disappointment was deep.

Yet, from a communication perspective, there is much to learn from how the organisers handled this curveball.

Crisis communication in motion

There was clearly a plan When a decision of this magnitude hits, chaos usually follows unless there is a plan. Across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, the messaging was consistent, calm, and coordinated. It was clear that communication had been prepared, not improvised. In a true crisis, consistency is credibility. Empathy and clarity led the message The tone was simple and sincere: runner safety is the priority. That statement alone set the foundation for the rest of the day. Had the race gone ahead and something tragic happened, the backlash would have been far worse. Leadership visibility matters Hearing directly from the CEO, Clark Gardner, made all the difference. In moments of crisis, people want to hear from the person at the top, the voice that carries authority and accountability. The video message explaining the decision helped replace speculation with understanding. Timing and transparency Some runners questioned the timing and whether it could have been announced earlier. Perhaps it could. It is also fair to assume that the team was weighing every possible option, consulting safety officials, and waiting for final confirmation before making the call. Importantly, once the announcement went out, communication did not stop there. Questions about refunds, medals, and future entries were addressed throughout the day. That is how trust is maintained: not through perfection, but through continuous, honest updates.

Turning a crisis into a case study

This was not just a test of endurance for runners, but a test of communication for organisers. They demonstrated the four essentials of effective crisis communication: consistency, empathy, leadership and transparency.

Yes, it was disappointing. But it was also responsible. When the wind gusts hit and the risks became real, the organisers made the right call, and they communicated it with care.

When the unexpected happens, integrity and compassion are what keep organisations and people moving forward.