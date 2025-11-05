Ogilvy, Clockwork and Razor PR's campaigns ranked in global awards

South Africa was well represented, with three agencies’ campaigns among the 40 best campaigns in Provoke Media’s Sabre Global Awards.

Ogilvy, Clockwork and Razor PR represented SA in the Sabre Global Awards Top 40 campaigns

On Wednesday, 3 November the 2025 Global Sabre Awards winners were announced in Chicago, US.

The best 40 campaigns had been announced earlier.

At the Awards, the rankings of these were revealed. The 40 were selected from more than 5,500 entries submitted from around the world.

The winners of the Global awards are the elite of the elite, representing best practice in categories ranging from social media to social responsibility, from public affairs to employee communications.

SA agencies’ campaigns

The top-placed South African agency is Ogilvy South Africa at number 16 for its #ForeverWena campaign for its client, the Bill & Melinda Gates

Foundation.

In 20th place is Clockwork’s A Moment To Forget campaign for client Adasa.

In 33rd place is Bullet Proof Park, the campaign from Razor PR with M&C Saatchi Abel - The Up&Up Group for client Gun Free South Africa.

The Sabre Awards include competitions for the Americas, EMEA, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

2025 Global Agencies of the Year

Also honoured at the event were the 2025 Global Agencies of the Year. In all, 10 agencies won Global Agency of the Year recognition, selected from among close to 50 winners in Provoke’s regional events.