South Africa
Marketing & Media Direct Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

ClockworkOffernetThe Walt Disney Company AfricaDMASAYou FMBusiness Partners LimitedCape Marketing AgencyUrban Brew StudiosOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEverlyticBusiness and Arts South AfricaVarsity VibeKantarBluegrass DigitalBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Clockwork wins seven awards plus the Christine Duval Award at the Assegai Awards 2025

    Clockwork has taken home seven awards across four campaigns at the Assegai Awards 2025, including the prestigious Christine Duval Award, which celebrates longevity and resilience and recognises those who continue to push boundaries and uphold the spirit of excellence over many years. These wins highlight Clockwork’s consistent strategic output, strong client partnerships, and purpose-driven approach to campaigns that deliver measurable business and social impact.
    Issued by Clockwork
    17 Nov 2025
    17 Nov 2025
    Clockwork wins seven awards plus the Christine Duval Award at the Assegai Awards 2025

    The Assegai Awards recognise excellence in integrated marketing campaigns, celebrating innovation, effectiveness, and measurable impact. Judged by a panel of industry leaders, the awards stand as one of South Africa's most respected benchmarks of marketing performance.

    Clockwork’s winning campaigns and categories include:

    • Gold in Not-for-Profit: ADASA – A Moment to Forget | ADASA
    • Gold in Campaign for under R500,000: Homes Need Pets | Byron Thomas Properties
    • Silver in Business Products & Services: Homes Need Pets | Byron Thomas Properties
    • Silver in Shared Value: Homes Need Pets | Byron Thomas Properties
    • Silver in Not-for-Profit: Behind the Label | Salvation Army
    • Bronze in Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports: The Bear Joburg Experience | Disney+
    • Bronze in Influencer Marketing: Behind the Label | Salvation Army

    "Seven wins across four campaigns and the Christine Duval Award demonstrate consistent strategic output. These results reflect strong client partnerships and work that prioritises measurable impact over creativity for creativity's sake. The recognition validates our approach: purpose-driven campaigns that solve real business and social challenges," says Dustin Carr, managing director of Brand & Performance at Clockwork.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg, Cape Town and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz