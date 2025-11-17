Trending
Clockwork wins seven awards plus the Christine Duval Award at the Assegai Awards 2025
The Assegai Awards recognise excellence in integrated marketing campaigns, celebrating innovation, effectiveness, and measurable impact. Judged by a panel of industry leaders, the awards stand as one of South Africa's most respected benchmarks of marketing performance.
Clockwork’s winning campaigns and categories include:
- Gold in Not-for-Profit: ADASA – A Moment to Forget | ADASA
- Gold in Campaign for under R500,000: Homes Need Pets | Byron Thomas Properties
- Silver in Business Products & Services: Homes Need Pets | Byron Thomas Properties
- Silver in Shared Value: Homes Need Pets | Byron Thomas Properties
- Silver in Not-for-Profit: Behind the Label | Salvation Army
- Bronze in Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports: The Bear Joburg Experience | Disney+
- Bronze in Influencer Marketing: Behind the Label | Salvation Army
"Seven wins across four campaigns and the Christine Duval Award demonstrate consistent strategic output. These results reflect strong client partnerships and work that prioritises measurable impact over creativity for creativity's sake. The recognition validates our approach: purpose-driven campaigns that solve real business and social challenges," says Dustin Carr, managing director of Brand & Performance at Clockwork.
