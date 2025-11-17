Clockwork wins seven awards plus the Christine Duval Award at the Assegai Awards 2025

Clockwork has taken home seven awards across four campaigns at the Assegai Awards 2025, including the prestigious Christine Duval Award, which celebrates longevity and resilience and recognises those who continue to push boundaries and uphold the spirit of excellence over many years. These wins highlight Clockwork’s consistent strategic output, strong client partnerships, and purpose-driven approach to campaigns that deliver measurable business and social impact.

The Assegai Awards recognise excellence in integrated marketing campaigns, celebrating innovation, effectiveness, and measurable impact. Judged by a panel of industry leaders, the awards stand as one of South Africa's most respected benchmarks of marketing performance.

Clockwork’s winning campaigns and categories include:

Gold in Not-for-Profit: ADASA – A Moment to Forget | ADASA



"Seven wins across four campaigns and the Christine Duval Award demonstrate consistent strategic output. These results reflect strong client partnerships and work that prioritises measurable impact over creativity for creativity's sake. The recognition validates our approach: purpose-driven campaigns that solve real business and social challenges," says Dustin Carr, managing director of Brand & Performance at Clockwork.



