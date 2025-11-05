A Moment to Forget ranks 20th in Global Sabre Awards Top 40

Clockwork’s globally acclaimed campaign, A Moment to Forget, created in partnership with Adasa, has been ranked 20th among the 40 best campaigns worldwide at the 2025 Global Sabre Awards. This recognition reinforces the agency’s innovative approach to integrated public relations and digital marketing on a global stage.

This year, the Provoke Media Sabre Awards competition received 5,500 entries from over 60 countries. From these, judges selected 40 campaigns to receive Global Sabre Awards. Winners are recognised as the “best of the best,” showcasing excellence across categories including social media, social responsibility, public affairs, and employee communications.

"The reception for A Moment to Forget has been really gratifying," says Jacques Shalom, Chief Creative Officer at Clockwork. "We knew there was a need for more awareness around Alzheimer's and dementia, but the response has genuinely surprised us. We're proud we stayed true to our vision while learning a lot along the way.

"It's shown us what happens when you get the right people working on something they actually care about," Shalom adds. "When the team believes in what they're doing, it comes through in the work."



