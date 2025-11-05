Subscribe & Follow
A Moment to Forget ranks 20th in Global Sabre Awards Top 40
This year, the Provoke Media Sabre Awards competition received 5,500 entries from over 60 countries. From these, judges selected 40 campaigns to receive Global Sabre Awards. Winners are recognised as the “best of the best,” showcasing excellence across categories including social media, social responsibility, public affairs, and employee communications.
"The reception for A Moment to Forget has been really gratifying," says Jacques Shalom, Chief Creative Officer at Clockwork. "We knew there was a need for more awareness around Alzheimer's and dementia, but the response has genuinely surprised us. We're proud we stayed true to our vision while learning a lot along the way.
"It's shown us what happens when you get the right people working on something they actually care about," Shalom adds. "When the team believes in what they're doing, it comes through in the work."
