Nivea Men and Real Madrid go global – South Africa joins the celebration of care, confidence, and teamwork

The groundbreaking partnership extended through 2030, with global limited edition set to launch in 2025 and local campaigns to inspire South African soccer/football fans.

Nivea Men South Africa is proud to join the global celebration as Nivea Men and Real Madrid extend their winning partnership for another five seasons, through to June 2030.

For South African men, it’s a partnership that blends the nation’s love of the beautiful game with Nivea Men’s mission to help men look and feel their best, on and off the pitch.

“Football holds a special place in South Africa. It’s where passion, pride, and community come together,” says Inez Valjee, marketing manager, Personal Care at Beiersdorf South Africa. “Through our continued partnership with Real Madrid, Nivea Men is connecting this love of the game to self-care, showing men that confidence starts with how you feel in your own skin.”

A partnership built on shared values

From the first whistle, the Nivea Men x Real Madrid partnership has reflected what happens when preparation meets purpose. Over the years, the collaboration has inspired millions worldwide and driven meaningful engagement, including more than 280 million digital impressions and 162 million video views globally.

At its heart lies a belief both brands share: that success comes from teamwork, preparation, and care. In football, those principles win games. In life, they build confidence.

Beiersdorf's Grita Loebsack and Emilio Butragueño

A country connected by the beautiful game

South Africa’s deep football culture makes this global partnership especially meaningful. Whether it’s the roar of Soweto Derbies, kids practising drills in local parks, or communities rallying around their favourite teams, football continues to unite South Africans across generations. This partnership marries the local love of the game, with international brand building.

Nivea Men South Africa continues to celebrate the country’s deep love for football, partnering with local voices and ambassadors who embody the same confidence and teamwork seen on the pitch.

Limited edition: The best of skincare meets the best in football

As part of the renewed global agreement, fans can look forward to the first-ever Nivea Men x Real Madrid Limited Edition range, launching in late 2025 across more than 40 countries, including South Africa. The range will feature exclusive designs inspired by Real Madrid’s iconic players, marking the first time Nivea Men and Nivea body care products, including the classic Nivea Creme and Labello lip care, will carry the club’s branding. For Real Madrid’s players, these products will become part of their locker room routine, a testament to how skin care and performance go hand in hand.

To celebrate the partnership extension, Nivea Men and Real Madrid have launched a new social film titled 'Making the invisible visible'. The campaign highlights how Nivea Men acts as an invisible partner – not seen but always felt where it matters most: on the skin. Just as a football jersey is a source of pride, skin is the invisible uniform every man wears, whether he’s scoring goals, working hard, or celebrating with friends. The campaign reinforces the importance of self-care, showing that true confidence is built from the inside out.

Togetherness beyond borders

The partnership continues to champion togetherness, a value deeply embedded in both football and Nivea’s DNA. Beyond the field, Nivea Men supports global and local initiatives that build meaningful connections and promote inclusion. In South Africa, this aligns with Nivea’s ongoing commitment to fostering care and confidence across communities, including campaigns that celebrate men who lead with empathy, respect, and pride.

“At Nivea Men, ‘we’ is always bigger than ‘I’ – a value we share with Real Madrid's excellent team. We want fans to be part of this ‘we’ feeling as well,” says Tobias Collée, vice president at Nivea.

For more information, visit www.beiersdorf.co.za, or www.nivea.co.za, or follow Nivea Men South Africa on social media.



