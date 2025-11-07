Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Jobs
- PR Account Manager Johannesburg
- Agency Lead Johannesburg
Ornico opens the 4th Annual South African PR Measurement Landscape Survey
Ornico has opened participation in the 4th Annual South African PR Measurement Landscape Survey, inviting South Africa’s communication and public relations community to share how they evaluate and demonstrate impact in a changing media environment.
The survey informs the 2025 PR Measurement Landscape Report, a national benchmark that tracks adoption of best practice frameworks, integration of analytics across channels, and the role of AI and data governance in evaluation. The full report will be released on 27 November 2025.
“Measurement is how communication proves value,” said Francois van Dyk, head of analysis at Ornico. “This survey helps the industry understand what is working, where the gaps are, and how teams are aligning to global standards while navigating local realities.”
Why participate
- Contribute to an evidence base that reflects South African practice across sectors
- Benchmark against global principles, including the AMEC Integrated Evaluation Framework and Barcelona Principles 4.0
- Receive an update with key findings upon publication of the report
Take the survey here: https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/uJ4B9E
Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.
- Ornico opens the 4th Annual South African PR Measurement Landscape Survey07 Nov 09:53
- Measured: The State of Social Media 202507 Aug 09:55
- Call for participation: 2025 Social Media Landscape survey opens to South African marketers27 May 10:41
- Who’s winning the automotive brand battle? New report reveals SA’s marketing and PR leaders07 Mar 10:39
- Ornico launches the 2024 PR Measurement Landscape Report: Empowering data-driven PR practices04 Dec 15:26