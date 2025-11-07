South Africa
Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Brave GroupPrimedia BroadcastingAfdaPublicis Groupe AfricaUrban Brew StudiosEast Coast RadioKantarClockworkHOT 102.7FMAdvertising Media ForumDUO Marketing + CommunicationsTractor OutdoorBroad MediaDaily MaverickMann MadeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Ornico opens the 4th Annual South African PR Measurement Landscape Survey

    Ornico has opened participation in the 4th Annual South African PR Measurement Landscape Survey, inviting South Africa’s communication and public relations community to share how they evaluate and demonstrate impact in a changing media environment.
    Issued by Ornico
    7 Nov 2025
    7 Nov 2025
    Ornico opens the 4th Annual South African PR Measurement Landscape Survey

    The survey informs the 2025 PR Measurement Landscape Report, a national benchmark that tracks adoption of best practice frameworks, integration of analytics across channels, and the role of AI and data governance in evaluation. The full report will be released on 27 November 2025.

    “Measurement is how communication proves value,” said Francois van Dyk, head of analysis at Ornico. “This survey helps the industry understand what is working, where the gaps are, and how teams are aligning to global standards while navigating local realities.”

    Ornico opens the 4th Annual South African PR Measurement Landscape Survey

    Why participate

    • Contribute to an evidence base that reflects South African practice across sectors
    • Benchmark against global principles, including the AMEC Integrated Evaluation Framework and Barcelona Principles 4.0
    • Receive an update with key findings upon publication of the report

    Take the survey here: https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/uJ4B9E

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Ornico
    Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz