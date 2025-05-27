Marketing & Media Social Media
    Marketing & Media Social Media

    Call for participation: 2025 Social Media Landscape survey opens to South African marketers

    Now in its 15th year, the Social Media Landscape Report delivers actionable insights into how South African brands use social media.
    Issued by Ornico
    27 May 2025
    South African marketers are often forced to rely on global reports to shape their digital strategies. But international data does not reflect the nuances of local platforms, audience behaviour, or market-specific challenges.

    That is why the Social Media Landscape Report (SMLR) exists. Produced annually by Ornico and World Wide Worx, the SMLR builds a comprehensive picture of how South African brands, agencies and marketers are using social media. It highlights what is working, what is shifting, and what matters most.

    “The Social Media Landscape Report is not just a report. It is a strategic tool that South African marketers have relied on for over a decade,” says Edoardo Calvani, marketing lead at Ornico Group. “Now in its 15th year, the report has consistently provided data that is locally relevant and actionable. When marketers contribute their insights, they help build a resource the entire industry can trust and benefit from.”

    But the strength of the report depends entirely on one thing: industry participation. The more voices that contribute to the 2025 SMLR survey, the more accurate and valuable the resulting insights will be.

    The 2025 report will explore:

    • Platform performance and usage patterns in South Africa
    • How paid and organic social strategies are evolving
    • Content and creative trends by sector
    • Strategic priorities and challenges marketers are facing
    • Insights across industries and organisation types

    We are calling on marketers, PR professionals, social media managers and digital teams to take part. Whether you work in-house at a brand or within an agency, your input helps shape the most detailed view yet of the South African social media landscape.

    All responses are confidential and reported in aggregate only.

    The 2025 Social Media Landscape Report will be released on 26 June 2025.

    Take the survey now: https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/6MMqCx

    About Ornico

    Ornico provides reputation, media, advertising and brand research with a suite of products that includes Brand Intelligence® across the African continent. It does this to help marketers and brand owners make sense of the flood of information that occupies traditional and social media.

    By collecting and analysing media data across many channels, Ornico informs brand owners and marketing decision makers about the most important strategic decisions they will ever make regarding their brands.

    From editorial and advertising monitoring services, social media analytics to advanced brand research, Ornico provides a holistic and independent view of brand performance as reflected by television, radio, print media as well as social and digital media.

    Media contact: Edoardo Calvani, marketing lead, Ornico Group az.oc.puorgocinro@codraode.

    Ornico
    Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.
