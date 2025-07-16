WPRD2025 | JL PR's Jana Leonard: PR is a rewarding space to be in

With 15 years of industry experience under her belt, Jana Leonard is the founder of JL PR, a boutique PR agency that’s been backing and building South African small businesses for the past nine years.

Jana Leonard, founder of JL PR. Image supplied

Leonard is all about helping SMMEs grow, get visible, and tell their stories in a way that actually lands.

Over the years, she’s worked with various brands, from viral cookie sensations like Mondvol to wellness favorites like Sloom, Eco Diva, LMC, and Carmién Tea.

Her client list also includes Bekker Dental, Harck & Heart, Haus by Hertex, The Baskiti Co, Nanuki, and boutique hospitality gem Abalone Hotel & Villas, to name a few.

She’s passionate about growing with her clients, challenging them to think big, and showing up with the kind of PR that moves the needle (and gets people talking).

Could you tell us a little bit about your PR company?

JL PR is a PR agency that’s all about helping SMMEs grow in South Africa. With over 15 years of experience, I’ve channeled all of that into helping small businesses grow, pivot, build brand awareness, and ultimately drive sales.

One of our biggest strengths is the amazing network we’ve built: fellow business owners, media, influencers, and brand partners, often bringing them together to really amplify a message in the most strategic way possible.

What does being in the PR sector mean to you?

PR is literally my whole personality, haha! I absolutely love what I do, love the industry, and I love the people I get to work with. Being in PR means I get to think outside the box, try new things, and help businesses push boundaries. It's such a rewarding space to be in.

What does a day in the life of a PR professional entail?

No two days are ever the same! Some days we’re on set for a full-day shoot, other days it's back-to-back events.

But I try to keep some kind of structure, being a mom and running a business means I need that routine.

My mornings usually start with pilates, coffee, waking the kids, and getting them ready for school. Then it’s into the workday: team check-ins, client calls, checking socials for any updates or new talent, emails, pitching, media follow-ups, and pulling together brand and PR proposals.

Then it’s school pick-up, playing with the kids (cricket or My Little Pony; it just depends on the day!), making dinner, and winding down. I usually do a quick inbox check before bed, too. It’s busy, but I wouldn’t change it!

What do you love most about being in the PR sector?

Honestly, the people. I get to meet such incredible humans, hear their stories, and be part of their journeys. Watching an SMME go from a tiny home bakery to a viral cookie brand in two years, and knowing you were part of that, is just magic.

Can you share an example of a PR campaign that inspired or influenced you and why?

Rhode by Hailey Bieber is one of the best examples I’ve seen in recent years. It launched in 2022 and is already valued at $1bn. The way they used PR and marketing from the start has been incredible to watch!

One thing that really stuck with me was how they teased the Strawberry Glaze Lip Treatment (with Krispy Kreme) through Hailey’s “Strawberry Makeup” posts on social media that went viral, just ahead of the product launch.

It wasn’t in-your-face; it felt organic, but super strategic.

Pairing it with Krispy Kreme made perfect sense because of the overlapping audience. That kind of quiet, clever PR is what inspires me. It reminds me that PR doesn’t have to shout to be effective. Sometimes it’s about rewriting the rules entirely.

What are some PR trends or skills emerging that new professionals should pay attention to?

Micro-influencers are so valuable right now.

Storytelling is still everything, but you’ve got to do it in a way that really lands with your audience. Not only through words, but also through actions and visuals.



Collaborations are such a fun and effective way to tap into new audiences and drive sales.



Social media competitions should go beyond boosting followers. We love Newsletter Sign-Ups - did you know how much revenue one newsletter can bring in? A lot.



Affiliate marketing is also a space local brands need to start taking seriously.

