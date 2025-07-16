More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- PR and Digital Content Writer Sandton
- Freelance Writer Cape Town
- Marketing Assistant Johannesburg
- Senior PR Manager Cape Town
- Public Relations Officer Cape Town
- Personal Assistant Johannesburg
- Junior Account Manager Johannesburg
#WPRD2025 | JL PR's Jana Leonard: PR is a rewarding space to be in
Leonard is all about helping SMMEs grow, get visible, and tell their stories in a way that actually lands.
Over the years, she’s worked with various brands, from viral cookie sensations like Mondvol to wellness favorites like Sloom, Eco Diva, LMC, and Carmién Tea.
Her client list also includes Bekker Dental, Harck & Heart, Haus by Hertex, The Baskiti Co, Nanuki, and boutique hospitality gem Abalone Hotel & Villas, to name a few.
She’s passionate about growing with her clients, challenging them to think big, and showing up with the kind of PR that moves the needle (and gets people talking).
Could you tell us a little bit about your PR company?
JL PR is a PR agency that’s all about helping SMMEs grow in South Africa. With over 15 years of experience, I’ve channeled all of that into helping small businesses grow, pivot, build brand awareness, and ultimately drive sales.
One of our biggest strengths is the amazing network we’ve built: fellow business owners, media, influencers, and brand partners, often bringing them together to really amplify a message in the most strategic way possible.
What does being in the PR sector mean to you?
PR is literally my whole personality, haha! I absolutely love what I do, love the industry, and I love the people I get to work with. Being in PR means I get to think outside the box, try new things, and help businesses push boundaries. It's such a rewarding space to be in.
What does a day in the life of a PR professional entail?
No two days are ever the same! Some days we’re on set for a full-day shoot, other days it's back-to-back events.
But I try to keep some kind of structure, being a mom and running a business means I need that routine.
My mornings usually start with pilates, coffee, waking the kids, and getting them ready for school. Then it’s into the workday: team check-ins, client calls, checking socials for any updates or new talent, emails, pitching, media follow-ups, and pulling together brand and PR proposals.
Then it’s school pick-up, playing with the kids (cricket or My Little Pony; it just depends on the day!), making dinner, and winding down. I usually do a quick inbox check before bed, too. It’s busy, but I wouldn’t change it!
What do you love most about being in the PR sector?
Honestly, the people. I get to meet such incredible humans, hear their stories, and be part of their journeys. Watching an SMME go from a tiny home bakery to a viral cookie brand in two years, and knowing you were part of that, is just magic.
Can you share an example of a PR campaign that inspired or influenced you and why?
Rhode by Hailey Bieber is one of the best examples I’ve seen in recent years. It launched in 2022 and is already valued at $1bn. The way they used PR and marketing from the start has been incredible to watch!
One thing that really stuck with me was how they teased the Strawberry Glaze Lip Treatment (with Krispy Kreme) through Hailey’s “Strawberry Makeup” posts on social media that went viral, just ahead of the product launch.
It wasn’t in-your-face; it felt organic, but super strategic.
@haileybieber
Everday Strawberry Makeup ����♬ Echos in My Mind (Lofi) - Muspace Lofi
Pairing it with Krispy Kreme made perfect sense because of the overlapping audience. That kind of quiet, clever PR is what inspires me. It reminds me that PR doesn’t have to shout to be effective. Sometimes it’s about rewriting the rules entirely.
What are some PR trends or skills emerging that new professionals should pay attention to?
Micro-influencers are so valuable right now.
What advice would you give to someone starting out in PR today?
Be proactive, stay aware, lead with kindness, and always, always keep your client’s goals front and center. Ask the questions, challenge the brief, but do it respectfully. That’s how you grow.
Where do you see the PR industry heading in the next five years?
There’s a noticeable shift in how PR is being perceived; it’s becoming a vital, respected part of the marketing toolkit. PR is one of the fastest-evolving industries, and the way we communicate is constantly changing.
It’s no longer just about traditional media; we now work alongside marketing teams to create fully integrated campaigns, supporting paid media and building stronger strategies.
As PR continues to evolve, so too does the way we’re valued and understood.
What does World PR Day mean to you?
To me, PR is an art, and not everyone can do it. Having a day dedicated to celebrating this craft is such a powerful acknowledgment of the creativity, intuition, and strategy PR requires.
Related
#WPRD2025: Prisa president, Bradly Howland, on professionalising PR 1 #WPRD2025 | The Bread's Abulele Ndamase: PR is about creating authentic narratives 16 minutes #WPRD2025 | Hook, Line & Sinker’s Adam Hunter: Building bridges: PR in a polarised world 1 hour #WPRD2025 | Ogilvy PR & Influence's MD, Samantha Presbury on PR in Africa 1 day #WPRD2025 | Voxeon Communications’ head of PR, Ronell Swartbooi: Diverse pathways to PR 2 days #YouthMonth: GoodLuck is influencing SA's youth through its music 30 Jun 2025