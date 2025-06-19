Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Ex-Shell exec to lead Dangote's refinery amid expansion drive
Bird, whose appointment took effect on August 1, brings over three decades of industry experience, including a 14-year stint at Shell, where he oversaw the $12bn Prelude FLNG project.
His appointment comes as Dangote’s $20bn refinery complex in Lagos, the world’s largest single-train facility, ramps up output following its commissioning in January 2024.
Nigeria's Business Day was the first to report on Bird's appointment.
Despite expanding output, the Lagos refinery has faced operational setbacks, including design flaws and unit upsets, prompting a shift to a more diverse crude slate.
Bird said, in a LinkedIn post, that his focus would be on boosting efficiency and expanding the company’s footprint across Africa.
Dangote also plans to list its refining business on the Lagos and London stock exchanges, although it has not given a timeframe.
Dangote, which exported 220,000 bpd in July - led by jet fuel and gasoil - according to S&P Global's Commodities at Sea Data, plans to increase the refinery's capacity to 700,000 bpd and launch a CNG-powered truck fleet to strengthen domestic distribution.
Chairman Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, is also seeking regulatory approval for a deep-sea port in Ogun state to support logistics.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Related
Oily truth - why oil waste matters more than you think 29 Jul 2025 Sowetan executive editor Pearl Sebolao passes away 21 Jul 2025 NGO considers appealing Shell's oil project approval 16 Jul 2025 Angola discovers offshore gas in first gas-specific exploration well 14 Jul 2025 Shell gets go-ahead to drill off SA's west coast 11 Jul 2025 BP, Shell to conduct hydrocarbon studies in Africa 8 Jul 2025