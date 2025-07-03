Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free launch Project 3, a global creative agency

Services

Named after the structure of a story — the beginning, middle, and end — Project 3 aims to build brands from the ground up, offering services like creative direction, production, and brand strategy. Their first venture, Project 3 Agency, is already up and running and released a teaser video to promote the business.

To kick things off, pgLang acquired international creative studio Frosty, bringing in a global team with whom they’ve worked for years.

Culture shifting

The duo is best known for bold, culture-shifting work like Lamar’s Super Bowl 59 halftime show. Under pgLang, Lamar and Free have earned six Cannes Lions, including Independent Agency of the Year in 2023. Their portfolio spans high-profile collaborations with Chanel, Calvin Klein, Gatorade, and Cash App — and headline productions like Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance.

According to Free, the goal is to create long-lasting structures that allow creative and commercial work to grow together.