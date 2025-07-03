South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuInsight SurveyEverlyticKLADaily MaverickPrimedia BroadcastingMediaHeads 360DMASAOFM RadioBizcommunity.comFalse Bay CollegePenquinDoubleShiftHelmSafreaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free launch Project 3, a global creative agency

    Kendrick Lamar and longtime collaborator Dave Free have launched Project 3, a new global creative agency under the umbrella of their company, pgLang.
    4 Aug 2025
    4 Aug 2025
    Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free launch Project 3, a global creative agency

    Services

    Named after the structure of a story — the beginning, middle, and end — Project 3 aims to build brands from the ground up, offering services like creative direction, production, and brand strategy. Their first venture, Project 3 Agency, is already up and running and released a teaser video to promote the business.

    To kick things off, pgLang acquired international creative studio Frosty, bringing in a global team with whom they’ve worked for years.

    Culture shifting

    The duo is best known for bold, culture-shifting work like Lamar’s Super Bowl 59 halftime show. Under pgLang, Lamar and Free have earned six Cannes Lions, including Independent Agency of the Year in 2023. Their portfolio spans high-profile collaborations with Chanel, Calvin Klein, Gatorade, and Cash App — and headline productions like Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance.

    According to Free, the goal is to create long-lasting structures that allow creative and commercial work to grow together.

    Read more: marketing, creativity, agency, Kendrick Lamar
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz