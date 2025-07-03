Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Lecturer Cape Town
- Mid-weight Designer Johannesburg
- Mid-Weight Copywriter Johannesburg
- Account Executive Cape Town
- Junior Art Director Cape Town
- Senior BTL Designer Sandton
- Agency Proofreader Johannesburg
- Paid Media Specialist Johannesburg
- Advertising Sales Executive Trainee Cape Town
- Plaza Manager Heidelberg
Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free launch Project 3, a global creative agency
Services
Named after the structure of a story — the beginning, middle, and end — Project 3 aims to build brands from the ground up, offering services like creative direction, production, and brand strategy. Their first venture, Project 3 Agency, is already up and running and released a teaser video to promote the business.
To kick things off, pgLang acquired international creative studio Frosty, bringing in a global team with whom they’ve worked for years.
Culture shifting
The duo is best known for bold, culture-shifting work like Lamar’s Super Bowl 59 halftime show. Under pgLang, Lamar and Free have earned six Cannes Lions, including Independent Agency of the Year in 2023. Their portfolio spans high-profile collaborations with Chanel, Calvin Klein, Gatorade, and Cash App — and headline productions like Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance.
According to Free, the goal is to create long-lasting structures that allow creative and commercial work to grow together.
Related
#CreativeCircle2025: How a thief, a tennis racket, and Cannes reminded me why strategy matters 1 hour Minecraft-themed ice cream by Wall’s hits UK supermarkets 3 days Marketers need to promote a more sustainable consumption culture 3 days #BehindtheIMC | Vaughan Croeser on creativity, experience, and the beer industry's impact 3 days OpenSky billboard deemed sexist and offensive 31 Jul 2025 Castle Lager's It's How We're Made shows Springbok friendships 30 Jul 2025