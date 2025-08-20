WomensMonth: Rochelle de Pavia steps up as vice president of communications at Anglo American

Rochelle de Pavia is celebrating over 15 years with Anglo American by stepping into a new role as vice president for communications in South Africa. For her, the milestone is not just about tenure, but about building on a career shaped by curiosity, connection, and a belief that communication can drive meaningful change.

Rochelle de Pavia has been with the mining giant for over 15 years. Source: Supplied.

Communication is a craft

Throughout her journey at Anglo American, de Pavia has remained guided by one principle: communication is a craft.

She says: "Over the past 15 years at Anglo American, I’ve had the chance to explore communication from many angles - across different roles, teams, and challenges."

Some of these previous roles in the organisation include: marketing communication manager and digital communication specialist.

With a background in marketing, she brings a mindset that focuses on resonance and impact—understanding what drives people to connect and act.

“Marketing taught me to focus on what resonates, what drives connection, and what moves people to action. In this role, I bring that same mindset: communication isn’t just about delivering messages, it’s about engaging with purpose. Whether it’s internal dialogue or external stakeholder engagement, I aim to create space for real conversations that build trust and reflect who we are,” says de Pavia.

Her new position which she took up in July offers the chance to lead with intention at a time when the mining industry sits at the heart of critical conversations about sustainability, transformation, and community impact.

De Pavia emphasises that Anglo American aims to participate in these debates with transparency, accountability, and purpose. Rather than seeking to control the narrative, the company is focused on sharing stories of real impact—from community partnerships to transformation initiatives and contributions to sustainable development.

The Anglo American communications team.

Being seen

To run an organisation like Anglo American smoothly, internal communications are just as important as external communication.

“Impactful internal communication means making sure every person - no matter where they work - feels informed, included, and aligned,” says de Pavia.

“We use digital tools, storytelling, and leadership visibility to support that, but it’s the culture of listening, respect, and unity that makes it work. When people feel heard and connected to a common purpose, they feel part of something bigger.”

Although she works hard she believes that a work-life balance is important.

She adds: “I’m a mom to two daughters, a keen diver and cyclist, and someone who believes deeply in the importance of work-life balance.”

Looking ahead, de Pavia is clear about the lessons she wants to share with others in the field particularly young women. She encourages young professionals to stay curious, use their voice, and not shy away from taking up space in industries that need fresh perspectives.

“Build relationships, find mentors, and be open to learning. And remember, work-life balance is not a luxury - it’s essential. Most importantly, always create the environment you would like to work in for those who come after you - a place where people are heard, where there’s trust to deliver or fail, and where everyone has the space to grow and become the best version of themselves,” she says.