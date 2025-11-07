South Africa
Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
    Just over 3 weeks left to apply for the PSG Bursary SA 2026

    Financial services group, PSG is inviting students to apply for its bursary programme for the 2026 academic year.
    7 Nov 2025
    Image source: Brian Jackson – 123RF.com

    Providing services such as financial planning, investments, unit trusts, stockbroking, life insurance, healthcare, estate and trust services, personal and commercial short term insurance, PSG has been in operation since 1998. It currently has more than 250 offices throughout South Africa, as well as a presence in Namibia.

    Bursaries will be awarded for studies within the following fields:

    • Actuarial Science (BSc)
    • Chemical Engineering (BSc Eng)
    • Computer Engineering (BSc Eng)
    • Computer Science (BSc)
    • Electrical Engineering and Electronic Engineering (BSc Eng)
    • Industrial Engineering (BSc Eng)
    • Mathematical Science (BSc)
    • Mechanical Engineering (BSc Eng)

    More about the PSG Bursary Programme - expenses covered and selection

    The bursary will provide cover for the following expenses: registration fees, tuition fees, accommodation, book allowance, meal allowance and a monthly allowance.

    Shortlisted candidates will be contacted within four weeks. If you do not receive any feedback by this time, please consider your application unsuccessful.

    Eligibility requirements

    Applicants must satisfy the following minimum entry criteria before applying (please note that failure to satisfy all the requirements will lead to your application not being considered):

    • You must be a South African citizen
    • You must have completed Matric
    • You must have a strong academic record
    • You must be studying towards a degree within one of the fields of study listed above
    • You must be completing your final year of undergraduate study or postgraduate studies in 2026
    • You must be in financial need

    How to apply

    Applications must be submitted online at: PSG Bursary Application 2026 (Reference number: PSG-96800)

    Applications will be required to register an account before they can login and apply.

    Enter “www.zabursaries.co.za” in the field asking how you heard about the PSG bursary.

    Submit clear copies of the following supporting documentation along with your online application (the submission of these documents is compulsory – if any items are missing, your application may be disqualified):

    • ID document (certified copy)
    • Full academic record/ transcripts (on institutions letterhead)
    • Curriculum Vitae

    Deadline

    The 30 November 2025. (Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted – please apply before the closing date to ensure your application is considered.)

    Contact the bursary provider

    For any queries related to this bursary programme, please contact PSG directly:
    Tel: +27 (0)21 918 7800
    Email: az.oc.gsp@tnemtiurcer
    Please do not contact PSG if this bursary has already closed.

    This information was originally published by SA Bursaries. For more bursary opportunities, visit SA Bursaries here.

    Source: SA Bursaries

    SA Bursaries, South Africa’s largest bursary website, is a platform with the most comprehensive list of bursaries in South Africa, updated regularly.

    Go to: https://www.zabursaries.co.za/
