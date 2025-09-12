Students across all fields of study urged to apply for Willowton Sanzaf Bursary

The Willowton Group, in partnership with faith-based non-profit Sanzaf, is inviting students to apply for its bursary programme for the 2026 academic year.

Bursaries will be awarded to students who are in financial need and are unable to pay for their tertiary studies. The bursary will cover all fields of study. The bursary will be administered by Sanzaf.

The bursary will provide cover for the following expenses: registration fees, tuition fees and textbook. The following expenses may also be paid: laptop and monthly stipend.

The selection process will include:

The Bursary Committee will assess each application received and shortlist potential candidates.



Shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited to attend an interview – date, time and venue will be advised via email.



Candidates who do not attend the interview or submit the required documents, will be disqualified.



Candidates will be given feedback on their application by their regional office.



Selected candidates will receive a Confirmation of Pledge letter.



Bursary payments will be made into the institutions account.



Candidates will be required to pay for their own registration fees.

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must satisfy the following minimum entry criteria before applying (please note that failure to satisfy all the requirements will lead to your application not being considered):

You must be a South African citizen



You must reside in the province of which you are applying



You must fall into one of these three categories:

1. currently in Matric

2. currently studying at a tertiary institution and sponsored by a family member or yourself last year

3. currently studying at a tertiary institution and sponsored by Willowton/Sanzaf last year



You must have applied for NSFAS before applying for this bursary



You must be studying or intend on studying at a recognised University, University of Technology or TVET College in South Africa



You must have achieved a minimum result of 65% for each subject/ module



You must be from a previously disadvantaged background



You must meet the requirements of the Sanzaf

How to apply

Applications must be submitted online at: Willowton Sanzaf Bursary Application 2026

Applicants must register an account before they can login and apply.

Enter “www.zabursaries.co.za” in the field asking how you heard about the Willowton Sanzaf bursary.

Submit clear copies of the following supporting documentation along with your online application (the submission of these documents is compulsory – if any items are missing, your application may be disqualified):

Matric students must submit these documents:

ID document or study permit if a foreign national (certified copy)



Matric latest results (certified copy)



Motivational letter explaining why you deserve the bursary



Testimonial from your school



Parents/ guardians/ spouse/ your own proof of household income (latest payslips if employed, affidavit if unemployed)

Tertiary student not previously sponsored by SANZAF must submit these documents:

ID document OR study permit if a foreign national (certified copy)



Matric final results/ certificate (certified copy)



Full tertiary academic record (on institutions letterhead)



Motivational letter explaining why you deserve the bursary



Testimonial from your University, Imaam or Religious leader



Parents/ guardians/ spouse/ your own proof of household income (latest payslips if employed, affidavit if unemployed)

Tertiary student currently sponsored by SANZAF must submit these documents:

Matric final results/ certificate



2025 mid year tertiary results (on institutions letterhead)



arents/ guardians/ spouse/ your own proof of household income (latest payslips if employed, affidavit if unemployed)

Closing date for the Willowton Sanzaf Bursary

Deadline for submissions: 30 September 2025. Applications submitted after these dates will not be accepted – please apply before the closing date to ensure your application is considered.

This information was originally published by SA Bursaries. For more bursary opportunities, visit SA Bursaries here.