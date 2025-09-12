Stellenbosch marks a decade of Homecoming – and the power of alumni connections

Activities take place from Thursday 11 September to Saturday 13 September 2025.

What began as a modest gathering a decade ago has grown into a vibrant celebration that draws thousands of alumni back to the Winelands town. It affords an opportunity for alumni to relive old memories, reconnect with classmates and reaffirm their bond with their alma mater. It is also Prof Deresh Ramjugernath's first Homecoming as SU’s new rector and vice-chancellor.

Karen Bruns, SU’s senior director of development and alumni relations, reflects on how far the tradition has come: “You only really feel it once you’ve left – when you’re out in the world of work – how much of a home Stellenbosch University was, and how powerful that sense of belonging and nostalgia can be. For the past ten years, the Maties Alumni Homecoming Weekend has been building that tradition, and every year it brings those feelings rushing back for thousands of alumni. For a few days, you’re not just visiting a campus, you are part of a community that never fades.”

The various planned events are not only for SU alumni but are of broader interest.

The Faculty of Theology celebrates 25 years since the Uniting Reformed Church in South Africa moved its ministerial training to SU. University and church leaders, former and current students, and past deans will on Friday reflect on its role as a home for all.

The Department of Agricultural Economics celebrates a significant milestone of a 100 years of empowering agriculture through economics. The Department will present a series of engaging and topical discussions on Friday, 12 September.

A further highlight is a special rugby match on Saturday at 16:00 between the Maties and the University of Cape Town to celebrate 150 years of Maties Rugby – one of the world’s most renowned amateur rugby clubs. A legacy gala dinner on Friday, 12 September, will precede the event, celebrating 150 years of excellence and to raise bursary funds for student athletes.

Other highlights include the Matieland Concert featuring Nataniël, Margit Meyer-Rödenbeck, Dean Smith and others; a Golf Day, a Theatre Showcase with upcoming student stars captivating audiences with their performances; a Matie Winemakers showcase to celebrate 100 years of Pinotage with over 20 award-winning alumni winemakers and various class and residence reunions.

The University will also celebrate several historic milestones, including Harmonie Residence’s 120th anniversary, Simonsberg Residence’s 70th birthday, and Erica Residence’s 50th (info here). Various class groups for Accounting (BAccHons), Law (LLB), Medicine (MBChB) and the MBA degree will also convene to celebrate milestones.

SU’s Homecoming Weekend exemplifies the significant role alumni have to play in celebrating the University’s many successes, and in charting its future as Africa's leading research-intensive university, committed to advancing knowledge in service of society.



