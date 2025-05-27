Ceribio: Biotech’s new launchpad in Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch University (SU) has announced the opening of the LaunchLab Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (Ceri) biotechnology laboratory for biotechnology startups (Ceribio). This facility, which will be launched on 22 May 2025, is an extension of the services offered to entrepreneurs by SU’s business incubator, the LaunchLab. The initiative aims to accelerate the local biotechnology sector, bridging the gap between research and real-world impact. LaunchLab Ceribio laboratory has been specifically designed to provide entrepreneurs with the necessary equipment and incubation support to commercialise their biotech research.

Anita Nel, SU’s chief director Innovation and Commercialisation (I&C) said: “Biotechnology has the potential to solve some of Africa's most pressing challenges, ranging from health, food security and the development of sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels. Among SU's current 35 spinout companies, ten are in the biotechnology sector.”

Nel said Innovus’s Technology Transfer Office and LaunchLab have successfully incubated five biotech spinouts: Fluorobiotech, Biocode, Phagoflux, Urobo Biotech and Immobazyme. During the incubation of these companies, two critical barriers were identified: the high cost of materials and laboratory infrastructure. “Unlike traditional academic or government biotech facilities, the LaunchLab Ceribio aims to solve this challenge by providing entrepreneurs with affordable state-of-the-art laboratory space, equipment and specialised business support to help scale their biotechnology ventures. The facility is a strategic investment to boost Africa's biotechnology ecosystem and attract more investment into deep tech ventures,” said Nel.

“We have an incredible foundation for research at SU and in South Africa. However, we lack biotech laboratory incubators that can convert our world-class science into products," says Prof Tulio de Oliveira, Director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation. He adds: “During the pandemic, we led the world in discovering variants and clinical trials, but we were at the back of the queue to access diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. That is one of the reasons we are investing in LaunchLab Ceri Bio, to position South Africa as a global leader in producing biotechnology products that save lives and advance livelihoods.”

According to Nel, the commercialisation of deep technologies by startups has a high impact potential, specifically in Africa, because the continent has fewer resources than the rest of the world. “Despite South Africa's thriving startup ecosystem, investors prefer to invest in software, fintech, and consumer-driven sectors, which have a much faster time in the market. It is almost crucial, therefore, that universities actively participate in ecosystem conversations to advocate for increased infrastructure and investment flow into science-based ventures with high commercial and global impact potential.”

Nel founded the original LaunchLab in 2015 and spearheaded the LaunchLab Ceribio project with a strategic vision to create a space supporting business incubation and commercial collaboration. This model has proven successful, exemplified by ventures such as CubeSpace, an aerospace spinout on its way to becoming Africa's first university spinout unicorn.

“The LaunchLab Ceribio coupled with the LaunchLab business incubator facility is the start of what we hope will foster more collaboration in our ecosystem. SU LaunchLab will continue hosting various ecosystem events and programmes in collaboration with Stellenbosch Network and Innovus TTO. These activities are always driving local investor support. The LaunchLab Ceri Bio adds some depth to this community by attracting local and global investors and stakeholders keen to collaborate,” states Nel.

As a prominent project partner, SU biotechnology spinout Fluorobiotech has spearheaded the facility's renovations, design, and implementation. The team will also manage and run LaunchLab Ceribio under an agreed Service Level Agreement with the SU I&C Division. They will share the lab space with their spinout peers, Biocode and Phagoflux.

“Biotech is experiencing a surge in South Africa, and LaunchLab Ceribio is uniquely positioned to accelerate this momentum – empowering biotech startups to transform innovative concepts into impactful, industry-changing realities,” said the Fluorobiotech team.

The shared space is a significant step forward for South Africa's biotechnology and deep technology industries, enabling more biotechnology companies to compete on a global stage.

Despite the crucial impact of the facility, Nel said SU's I&C Division acknowledges that it has capacity limitations and, with its usual forward-thinking approach, aims to raise enough funds to establish a larger facility that can accommodate even more African biotechnology companies. “The University is investigating the possibility to replicate LaunchLab and LaunchLab Ceribio on a much bigger scale with a development coined The Bridge – a new smart city development close to Stellenbosch. We are currently seeking partners to collaborate with us.”

In a final comment, De Oliviera said: “This is just the beginning; we are already engaged with large funders and investors such as the Mastercard Foundation to help us expand the ecosystem.”



