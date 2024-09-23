African ingenuity to be showcased in electric motorcycle expedition from Nairobi to Stellenbosch

In a revolutionary showcase of African ingenuity, an electric motorcycle, designed and built in Africa and powered only by the sun, will tackle the long drive all the way from Nairobi to Stellenbosch in October. The initiative will in part be to observe Transport Month in South Africa.

Roam Air 1. Photo credit ROAM

Researchers from the Faculty of Engineering at Stellenbosch University (SU) have joined forces with Roam, a technology-driven electric mobility company in Nairobi, Kenya, to test the Roam Air, a tailored electric motorcycle designed in Kenya for Africa. The motorcycle is used in urban settings.

It is believed to be the first time that electric motorcycles developed in Africa will be covering the approximately 6000 km with only solar power as energy source.

Accompanied by two support vehicles, the electric motorcycle will depart from Nairobi on 29 September and is expected to arrive in Stellenbosch on Monday 18 October – in time for the University’s Electric Mobility Day celebration.

“Roam donated two of its electric motorcycles to our group for research and testing,” explains Prof Thinus Booysen, founder of the Electric Mobility Lab. “We cannot think of a better way to kick-start our research collaboration than testing the motorcycle overland. To do this within the African fraternity of ingenuity is an enormous privilege.”

Researchers at the newly founded Electric Mobility Lab at the Department of Industrial Engineering are spearheading research on electric mobility on the continent. They focus on the region’s unique modes of mobility and the required infrastructure and operational adaptations.

Together, SU and Roam intend to develop and apply research on electric vehicles and the supporting ecosystem, including but not limited to the electric motorcycles, electric vehicle powertrains, local manufacturing, and digital pilots for planning for electric urban mobility.

“This journey showcases Kenya's ability to design and locally manufacture world-class electric vehicles for African conditions. It’s a testament to local innovation, leading the way in sustainable mobility solutions,” says Masa Kituyi EM product owner at Roam.

The motorcycle is to be ridden by PhD candidate and co-researcher on the project, Stephan Lacock, and Kituyi.

“The emphasis is not on the whether such a trip can be done, as there have been other similar journeys in the world, but rather to showcase African ingenuity and collaboration between SU and Roam to overcome African conditions with green solar energy,” comments Lacock.

Amongst others, the SU research team is quite interested in seeing the performance of the drivetrain and swappable batteries, as well as the efficacy of the solar recharging solution.

Electric Group depart. Photo credit Stefan Els

Electric Mobility Lab

The Electric Mobility Lab at SU will be launched on 18 October at Asara Wine Estate. A highlight of the event will be the handover of a retrofitted 65-seater bus to Golden Arrow Bus Service. The motorcycle making the trip from Kenya will also be officially handed over to the Electric Mobility Lab.

Government officials, funders, industry representatives and researchers are expected to attend the event. Demonstrations of various electric vehicles and charging infrastructure will form part of the event’s activities.

The trip from Nairobi to Stellenbosch is made possible by the support of Scatec, Balancell, Voetspore, Tracks for Africa, Bush Lapa, SANEDI through the LEAP-RE project, and Charlie’s Travel.

Visit ev.sun.ac.za/ecross.html for more info.

Liaise with Prof Thinus Booysen at az.ca.nus@nesyoobjm or +27 78 638 3380 for more information or with Hans van Toor at moc.cirtcele-maor@root.snah. Liaise with Martin Viljoen at az.ca.nus@aidem or 082 775 2396 for general media enquiries or to receive regular updates on the initiative, including videos.



