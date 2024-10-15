Professor Vasti Roodt is the first woman dean of the Faculty of Arts and Science at Stellenbosch University

Prof Vasti Roodt will take up the reins as the first woman dean of Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS) from 1 January 2025. Her focus as the new dean will be on collaboration, funding for interdisciplinary research projects and advancing innovative and inclusive teaching methods.

Prof Vasti Roodt, newly appointed dean of Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

As an SU alumnus, Roodt has a long association with the university. She completed all her studies at SU, including her MA (philosophy) cum laude and DPhil (philosophy). She has also been involved with the Department of Philosophy in various capacities for more than two decades, starting as a lecturer in 2001 and senior lecturer seven years later.

“I am grateful to my academic home, the Department of Philosophy, where I honed the analytical skills, critical judgement and ethical outlook which I hope to bring to my new role,” says Roodt.

Under her leadership as vice-dean, the faculty initiated and developed a new MPhil in social and political ethics. She has also spearheaded workshops and guidelines on alternative assessments in the age of artificial intelligence.

Her appointment has been welcomed by the current dean, Prof Anthony Leysens, who says: “I am delighted that Prof Vasti Roodt has been appointed as the first woman dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences. She knows the faculty well and has served as chair of the department and vice-dean for teaching and learning.

“In that capacity, she has shown leadership, perseverance, and the ability to innovatively initiate, implement and monitor our response to the challenge of artificial intelligence in the humanities. She has an excellent relationship with our students which she has developed these past years. Moreover, she sees the opportunities for interdisciplinary research and learning, hybrid learning and the digital humanities."

Roodt plans to expand collaboration with the School for Data Science and Computational Thinking, as well as the School for Climate Studies and to continue funding for interdisciplinary research projects. There will also be a focus on building the Graduate School into a flagship within the University and beyond.

Leysens says Roodt is the right person to steer the faculty in an ever-evolving educational landscape. “In the person of Vasti Roodt, the university and the faculty will get innovation and a form of renewal and change which does not change the substance of our faculty’s excellence or our sustainability but reworks it into a different form. I have full confidence in her. She is ready, prepared, and has the relevant experience and maturity to take over the leadership of this outstanding humanities faculty.”

Prof Deresh Ramjugernath, deputy vice-chancellor: Learning and Teaching and rector designate adds: “Prof Vasti Roodt’s appointment as the new dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences marks a significant milestone for Stellenbosch University. Her extensive experience in advancing hybrid learning and alternative assessments aligns perfectly with our strategic focus on innovative and inclusive teaching methods.

“We anticipate that her leadership will drive the faculty forward, embracing the evolving educational landscape and continuing to enhance the quality and impact of our programmes. Her vision and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to shaping the future of arts and social sciences education at our university.”

The impact of generative artificial intelligence on student learning is high on her agenda as the new dean. “The evidence is overwhelming that students are turning to AI for writing assignments, which is the primary means of assessment in our faculty. This problem cannot be solved by disciplinary measures. Instead, we have to re-think what, how and why we assess and redesign our assessment strategies accordingly.”

She is particularly looking forward to supporting members of the faculty in their pursuit of knowledge and understanding. Furthermore, she hopes to “cultivate an institutional culture in which everyone feels in their element; in which everyone can flourish in the shared pursuit of knowledge and understanding".



