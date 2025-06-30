SA-Germany Genomic Surveillance Project enters new phase

The Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI) at Stellenbosch University and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) unveiled the new phase of the Genomic Surveillance Project in Cape Town on 24 June 2025.

The project – a collaboration between CERI and GIZ as part of the GIZ SAVax programme – is a public health collaboration to scale up monitoring and analysing genetic information from pathogens.

SAVax is co-funded by the German Government, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and the European Union (EU) and implemented in partnership with the South African Department of Health and the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The funding is part of the Team Europe Initiative on manufacturing and access to vaccines, medicines and health technologies in Africa (MAV+), which aims to bolster local vaccine and pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and access to health technologies on the continent.

Building on progress

The new phase of the Genomic Surveillance Project will build on existing progress with additional funding of R9m, bringing total investment in the partnership to R12m.

This funding is important to continue genomics surveillance for the most important pathogens, including respiratory pathogens of pandemic potential like Avian Influenza H5N1 and potential new coronaviruses.

This collaboration shows the strong partnership between South Africa, Germany and the European Union in cooperating on science for global health security and pandemic preparedness.

Through capacity-building measures and increased data sharing, national and regional data repositories and networks can be built and fostered. The partnership reinforces a shared commitment to scientific excellence, equity, and proactive epidemic response across Africa.

Supporting pandemic preparedness

To support pandemic preparedness and equity across the African continent, the Team Europe Initiative MAV+ mobilises resources among EU member states.

In South Africa, the European Union, through MAV+, has mobilised over 700 Mio EUR, of which 10 Mio EUR so far support research infrastructure.

During the first phase of the CERI project (2023 to 2024) the initiative sequenced over 1,000 pathogen genomes, trained over 50 African scientists, and enhanced data-sharing protocols to improve outbreak response capabilities.

In the second CERI project phase (2025 to 2026) efforts are underway to expand genomic surveillance for respiratory pathogens like influenza, RSV, H5N1 avian flu, and emerging Covid-19 strains, while promoting the integration of genomic data into public health policy.

South Africa is a key player in global biosecurity, becoming the second Southern Hemisphere country after Australia to provide real-time genomic tracking of winter disease pathogens.

Furthermore, efforts are focused on strengthening laboratory infrastructure and testing in under-resourced provinces while supporting the training and career development of scientists at historically disadvantaged universities in South Africa.