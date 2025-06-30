WorldAllergyWeek2025: Why you need to be allergy-aware

The World Allergy Organisation (WAO) is placing a special focus on raising awareness about anaphylaxis during the 2025 World Allergy Week, which runs from 29 June to 5 July.

"Education is key to prevention. We urge patients, caregivers, schools, and healthcare professionals to be allergy-aware." Image supplied.

A life-threatening emergency

Anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that typically develops rapidly after exposure to allergens such as certain foods, insect venom, medications, or latex.

In South Africa, bee venom is the most common cause, but food-induced anaphylaxis—particularly from eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, and milk—is increasingly prevalent.

Symptoms typically begin within minutes of exposure and may start as mild allergy signs such as hives, redness, or itching, followed by more serious developments.

These include difficulty breathing or swallowing, swelling of the tongue or throat, abdominal pain, vomiting, dizziness, low blood pressure, and loss of consciousness.

Fast escalation

Professor Mike Levin, CEO of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa (AFSA) and head of allergology at Red Cross Children’s Hospital, explains that the real danger with anaphylaxis is how quickly symptoms can escalate.

“Anaphylaxis doesn’t give you much time. If it’s not treated within minutes, the consequences can be devastating. We need the public to understand that this is not just a severe allergy — this is a life-threatening emergency,” says Levin.

He adds that awareness must go beyond the patient and family.

“Teachers, caregivers, coaches, and community members need to know how to recognise the signs of anaphylaxis and what to do. That’s why education and access to emergency medication are critical parts of this year’s campaign.”

Treatment

Immediate administration of intramuscular adrenaline (epinephrine) is the cornerstone of emergency anaphylaxis treatment. Individuals at risk are strongly advised to carry an adrenaline auto-injector at all times and to be trained in its use.

Dr Candice Royal, paediatric allergist and medical advisor to AFSA, explains: “Adrenaline should be administered as soon as anaphylaxis is suspected.

“It can be lifesaving. A second dose may be needed if there’s no improvement within five minutes. Still, the most important step is calling emergency medical services and heading to the nearest hospital right away.”

Avoiding triggers

Avoiding known allergens is the most effective prevention method. Accurate diagnosis through allergy testing helps identify triggers, especially in patients with unexplained or idiopathic reactions.

Dr Pieter de Waal, allergist and Allergy Society of South Africa (ALLSA) member, adds: “Education is key to prevention. We urge patients, caregivers, schools, and healthcare professionals to be allergy-aware — understanding both the causes and the practical steps needed to manage this risk can truly save lives.”’

If you’re suffering from anaphylaxis, AFSA runs an online food allergy support group. Patients with serious food allergies can join the group by emailing az.oc.noitadnuofygrella@ofni

For expert resources and support, visit www.allergyfoundation.co.za or explore more at the World Allergy Organisation.