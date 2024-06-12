Are innovative formats driving South Africa’s allergy care market?

As the prevalence of allergy-related symptoms and conditions, particularly allergic rhinitis, continues to increase exponentially, consumers are seeking more convenient and efficient solutions to cope with the impact of these allergies and improve their overall quality of life. As a result, there are an increasing number of players pivoting towards the development and introduction of different nasal spray products, which are positioned as being a safe, effective, and convenient way of managing allergy symptoms.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Allergy Care Industry Landscape Report 2024 carefully uncovers the global and local allergy care market, based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes key global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Allergy Care market environment and its future.

The global Allergy Care market reached a value of approximately $22.0bn in 2022. Furthermore, the market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1%, to reach a value of approximately $40.0bn by 2032, as illustrated in the graph below.

Source: Acumen Graphics by Insight Survey.

In South Africa, the local Allergy Care market is expected to grow more strongly, with an expected CAGR of 8.0%, for the 2024 to 2028 forecast period. Furthermore, the local Allergy Care market has experienced exceptional growth in recent years, having achieved a CAGR of 10.1% between 2018 and 2023.

Globally, allergy care nasal spray products have become increasingly popular amongst consumers, due to their ease of use, portability, and efficacy in treating various seasonal allergy conditions. With this, many global market players have introduced new products to meet the increasing demand for the nasal spray format.

For example, Nuance Pharma introduced its Bentrio Nasal Spray into the Asia-Pacific region. This product is a drug-free nasal spray designed to protect users against airborne disease-causing agents, which include allergens and viruses, as well as to protect against allergic rhinitis and alleviate allergic symptoms.

Moreover, ARS Pharma recently announced that the company had produced a new epinephrine nasal spray, ‘Neffy’, which is designed as a needle-free alternative to an EpiPen, to treat anaphylaxis. In addition, Bausch Health Companies Incorporated recently launched its Ryaltris nasal care product to treat allergic rhinitis and associated ocular symptoms in adults, adolescents, and children.

Interestingly, the new Lumimed nasal device, a handheld device that utilises red light to offer relief to those suffering from hay fever, could be introduced into the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) markets in 2024.

This new product is positioned as a drug-free alternative to traditional allergy treatments and uses phototherapy to reduce allergen-induced histamines in the cells that line the nasal cavity, particularly mast cells, whilst reducing inflammation of the mucus membranes.

Similarly, the South African market is also experiencing an influx of convenience-focused allergy care products, specifically in a nasal spray format. As an illustration, Salex announced the launch of its new Salex® QD Nasal Spray/Rinse, which is formulated with four unique active ingredients, namely saline, surfactant, xylitol, and sorbitol, and is available in variants for both adults and children, each having a unique nozzle that is spray or force-controlled and features an ergonomic tip and angle.

Furthermore, iliadin announced an expansion of its metered nasal spray range, with its new Aloe Metered Nasal Spray designed to relieve a blocked nose and provide a comfortable breathing experience, with aromas of Aloe, Eucalyptus, and Menthol. The product is also indicated to offer fast relief for blocked nose stuffiness for up to 12 hours.

This trend also extends to child-focused allergy care, with many players promoting child-focused allergy treatments. For example, Adcock Ingram’s Allergy Care brand, Bionase, promoted its paediatric Kids Nasal Spray, which offers relief for sinus congestion, hay fever, and postnasal drip.

The South African Allergy Care Industry Landscape Report 2024 (92 pages) provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local and global allergy care industry from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the entire value chain – market sizes and forecasts, industry trends, latest innovation and technology, key drivers, and challenges; as well as manufacturing, distribution, retailer, and pricing analysis.

Some key questions the report will help you to answer:

What are the key market dynamics of the global and South African Allergy Care industry?



What are the latest global and South African Allergy Care industry trends, innovations and technology, drivers, and challenges?



What are the market size value and volume trends in the South African Allergy Care market (2018-2023), and forecasts (2024-2028), as well as channel distribution?



Which are the key manufacturers, distributors, and retail players in the South African Allergy Care industry?



What is the latest company news for key players in terms of products, new launches, and marketing initiatives?



What are the prices of popular Allergy Care brands and products across South African pharmacies and retail outlets?

Please note that the 92-page report is available for purchase for R37,500.00 (excluding VAT). Alternatively, individual sections can be purchased for R17,500.00 (excluding VAT).

For more information, please email az.oc.yevrusthgisni@ofni, call our Cape Town office on (021) 045-0202 or Johannesburg office on (010) 140- 5756.

For a full brochure: South African Allergy Care Industry Landscape Report 2024

