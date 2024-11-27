A new frontier: Technologically driven non-invasive products boosting SA’s analgesics market

Locally and globally, there is growing demand for alternative pain-relief products that utilise advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence, reshaping how pain is managed and treated. This trend is being driven by the need for safer, more precise, non-addictive, and non-invasive painkiller solutions, amid rising concerns about the side effects of traditional pharmaceutical analgesics.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Analgesics Industry Landscape Report 2025 carefully uncovers the Global and South African Analgesics Market, based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Analgesics market environment and its future.

In 2025, the global analgesics market is projected to reach approximately US$35.3bn in revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach US$48.1bn by 2029, as illustrated in the graph below.

Source: Statista | Graphics by Insight Survey

The South African analgesics market grew by 8.1% year-on-year, between 2017 and 2024. In addition, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% over the 2025 to 2029 forecast period.

This growth is being fuelled by several factors, including increased awareness regarding self-medication, pharmaceutical retail expansion, and the growing prevalence of chronic pain amongst adults. Within this context, demand is rising for technologically driven, non-invasive pain relief solutions that offer accessible and holistic alternatives.

This shift stems from increased consumer concerns about the side effects and potentially harmful nature of traditional pharmaceutical analgesics. A variety of global players are leveraging this demand by releasing innovative, technologically advanced non-invasive analgesics products tailored to the needs of different consumer segments.

For example, United States-based Nevro Corp. recently introduced HFX AdaptiveAI, the first AI-driven spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system that continuously monitors and automatically adjusts therapy based on a patient’s pain patterns, delivering real-time, customised relief without manual intervention. At the same time, Medtronic received United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Inceptiv™, a closed-loop spinal cord stimulator that reads signals from the nervous system and adjusts stimulation accordingly.

Additionally, New4Med has launched basivertebral nerve ablation therapy in Europe, a minimally invasive treatment for chronic lower back pain. By targeting specific nerves responsible for pain, this therapy delivers long-term relief without the use of opioids or invasive surgery.

Within the local market, non-invasive, technologically based analgesics products are also rapidly growing in popularity. One of the most notable technological advancements is the introduction of Nerivio, a wearable, non-invasive device launched in South Africa by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. Nerivio uses Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) to treat and prevent migraines, offering a medication-free alternative that is both CE-marked and FDA-cleared.

Furthermore, ActiPatch, a drug-free therapeutic device designed to manage chronic and musculoskeletal pain, has also entered the market. This wearable technology provides 720 hours of clinically proven therapy, offering safe, non-invasive pain relief without the need for medication.

There is also increasing interest in red light therapy, which has been featured in Maverick Life for its role in managing inflammation and joint pain, amongst other uses. This rising interest suggests broader adoption of light therapy devices across the wellness and alternative healthcare sectors.

