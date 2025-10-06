On-the-go solutions drive the future of weight management

Globally and in South Africa, the weight management industry is undergoing a major transformation as consumers increasingly demand products that are both effective and easy to use. Traditional pills and powders are being overtaken by more accessible delivery systems that fit seamlessly into busy routines. Liquids, ready-to-drink shakes, single-serve sachets, gummies, and even night-time supplements are now shaping how Weight Management is approached.

This surge in new formats is being fuelled by consumers who want solutions that are practical, portable, and enjoyable, while still delivering results. The trend is also closely tied to the growing use of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic® and Wegovy®, which are creating opportunities for companion products that support nutrition, address side effects, and promote adherence. As a result, convenience has become just as important as efficacy in determining which products succeed.

Insight Survey’s latest Weight Management Industry Landscape Report 2025 carefully uncovers the global and local weight management market , based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Weight Management industry environment and its future.

In 2025, the global Weight Management market is expected to reach an estimated value of approximately $427.5bn. Furthermore, the market is forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%, to reach a value of approximately $896.5bn by 2035, as illustrated in the graph below.

Source: Yahoo Graphics by Insight Survey

This global growth is also reflected in the South African market, where the Weight Management market witnessed a 6.2% year-on-year increase in retail value, and is anticipated to continue this upward trajectory, with a forecast CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2029.

Internationally, brands are rapidly moving toward formats that reduce barriers to use. Gummies have emerged as one of the fastest-growing delivery methods, offering functional blends for appetite control and metabolism support, whilst eliminating the negative associations of capsules or tablets. The candy-like form improves compliance and broadens appeal, particularly amongst younger consumers. At the same time, ready-to-drink options, including clear whey beverages and protein waters, are offering lighter and more refreshing alternatives to traditional shakes. These products cater not just to athletes, but also to lifestyle users seeking on-the-go nutrition without preparation or cleanup.

Several global launches highlight how convenience is redefining Weight Management. Meal replacements are gaining traction as a convenient option, offering complete nutrition in a single product for consumers seeking simplicity and speed. For example, Sur Nutrition launched an organic, plant-based shake designed for active lifestyles, while Ka’Chava introduced its All-In-One Nutrition Shake made with real fruit pieces and plant-based protein. Kate Farms has developed shakes positioned as GLP-1 companions, enriched with fibre and protein to mitigate side effects and nutritional gaps for medication users. Finally, Labor Smart introduced GLP-1 Support Gummies, specifically formulated to alleviate side effects and nutritional gaps experienced by GLP-1 users, underscoring how functional innovation and convenience are converging in this growing category.

This shift towards new formats is not only about consumer preference, but also about maintaining adherence in an era where GLP-1 drugs are reshaping the Weight Management landscape. Many individuals using these medications are turning to ready-to-drink options, sachets, and supplements that support nutrition and satiety in convenient ways. By providing quick, portable solutions, brands are positioning themselves as essential partners in the GLP-1 ecosystem, bridging the gap between pharmaceutical treatment and daily lifestyle choices.

In South Africa, the trend is playing out in a variety of new product launches. Liquids are becoming a defining format locally, with Body Fit’s Metabolic Liquid supplement providing a ready-to-use, fast-absorbing option that removes the need for mixing. Similarly, Lipogon Labs’ Slim Fusion reinforces the growing appeal of liquid alternatives to traditional supplements, highlighting consumer demand for simplicity in weight management.

Portability is also driving innovation in the local market, as brands focus on convenient serving-controlled options. NPL’s single-serve Amino Burn sachets are designed for consumers who want convenience and portion control, particularly around training or daily activity. By offering a compact, easy-to-carry format, NPL is aligning with the same trends driving international product development.

Additionally, chewable formats are also gaining traction in South Africa. For example, Gloot released its Flat Tummy Gummies in August 2025, which are vegan and sugar-free, and available in strawberry flavour. Positioned as a daily aid, the gummies demonstrate how local brands are leveraging indulgent yet functional formats to increase compliance and consumer enjoyment.

Further reinforcing this trend, Lipogon Labs introduced TrimFX Night Burn, a night-time supplement designed to support fat metabolism during sleep without stimulants. This illustrates how local innovation is extending convenience beyond format into timing, allowing consumers to integrate Weight Management into their routines with minimal effort.

The South African weight management Industry Landscape Report 2025 (98 pages) provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local and global weight management industry from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the entire value chain – market sizes and forecasts, industry trends, latest innovation and technology, key drivers and challenges, as well as a manufacturer and distributor overview, retail, and pricing analysis.

Some key questions the report will help you to answer:

