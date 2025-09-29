Herbal remedies take centre stage in South Africa’s Cough, Cold and Flu market

Globally and in South Africa, herbal-based cough, cold, and flu remedies are taking centre stage as consumers increasingly demand safe, natural, and family-friendly alternatives. This shift reflects growing interest in holistic wellness solutions that combine effective relief with natural ingredients, moving away from quick-fix pharmaceuticals, towards remedies that promote overall well-being.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Cough, Cold and Flu Industry Landscape Report 2025 carefully uncovers the global and local Cough, Cold and Flu market, based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African cough, cold and flu industry environment and its future.

In 2025, the global Cold and Cough Remedies market (also referred to as the Cough, Cold and Flu market) is expected to achieve revenue of approximately $44.6bn. Moreover, the market is forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% to reach approximately $55.9bn in 2030, as illustrated in the graph below.

Source: Statista | Graphics by Insight Survey

This global growth is also reflected in the South African market, where the Cough, Cold, and Flu Remedies market category increased by 9% year-on-year in retail value. The market is expected to continue this upward trajectory, with a forecast CAGR of 9.4% for the period 2025 to 2029.

Innovation is playing a crucial role in driving this growth, with global players expanding herbal and plant-based offerings to meet consumer demand. For example, New Zealand-based Comvita has introduced an improved formula for its Mānuka Honey Lozenges, leveraging honey’s antibacterial and soothing properties to support immune health.

Similarly, Sootheez lozenges are marketed as an immune-boosting herbal alternative, appealing to consumers who prioritise clean labels, botanical extracts, and holistic relief. In addition, Boiron, a global leader in homoeopathic medicines, introduced the ThroatCalm Spray, which uses plant-based active ingredients such as echinacea HPUS and plantago major, as well as a mint herbal flavour.

In South Africa, leading players are also embracing herbal innovation. Vital Health recently introduced a herbal cough syrup with ivy leaf and elderberry to naturally soothe throat irritation, reduce mucus, and open airways. Free from alcohol and artificial colourants, it is positioned as a gentle, family-friendly remedy.

Likewise, Woods South Africa extended its trusted range with the launch of its new Herbal Cough Syrup featuring a triple-action formula to relieve cough, soothe the throat, and support immunity. The non-sedative syrup is positioned as a natural remedy for the entire family, including young children, making it a versatile option for households.

Further local innovation includes Koflet-EX Syrup, a non-drowsy remedy that liquefies mucus and supports respiratory comfort, and is suitable for those seeking a natural, everyday cough remedy without sedating effects. In addition, Andolex has entered the market with its Soothing Relief Lozenges, formulated with herbal ingredients and available in new flavours, offering on-the-go relief for throat discomfort.

