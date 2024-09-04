Big relief for little noses in South Africa’s allergy care market

With allergy-related symptoms and conditions on the rise amongst children, an increasing number of parents and caregivers are seeking solutions that are both effective and child-friendly. In response, a growing number of companies are shifting their focus toward developing and launching products specifically designed for children. These offerings are positioned as safe, convenient, and effective ways to manage allergy symptoms while enhancing children’s overall well-being.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Allergy Care Industry Landscape Report 2025 carefully uncovers the global and local allergy care market , based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes key global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African allergy care market environment and its future.

The global allergy care market reached a value of approximately $34.57bn in 2024. Furthermore, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5%, to reach a value of approximately $64.7bn by 2033, as illustrated in the graph below.

In South Africa, the local allergy care market is expected to grow strongly, with an expected CAGR of 9.0%, for the 2025 to 2029 forecast period. Furthermore, the market has experienced exceptional growth in recent years, having achieved a CAGR of 9.0% between 2019 and 2024.

Recent innovations in child-focused allergy care are reshaping how allergic conditions in children are managed and prevented. Globally, several pharmaceutical companies and health brands have introduced new products or updated existing formulations to better cater to the unique needs of young children, while prioritising ease of use for parents and caregivers. These advances are being driven by evolving clinical evidence and shifting regulatory frameworks that support early intervention in allergy treatment.

For example, Stallergenes Greer has launched Palforzia, an FDA-approved oral immunotherapy for children aged one to three years with peanut allergies. Supported by positive clinical trial results, Palforzia is designed to reduce the severity of allergic reactions - including anaphylaxis - following accidental peanut exposure. Additionally, Mucinex® has expanded its nasal care portfolio with the launch of Mucinex® Sinus Saline nasal spray, featuring Power Jet technology. This drug-free spray offers dual nozzle settings: Power-Jet™ for children aged 6 and older, and gentle-mist for children aged two and above. The spray helps relieve nasal congestion caused by allergies, dryness, and colds, offering a non-medicated, easy-to-use solution for multiple age groups.

Similarly, US-based ARS pharmaceuticals has received FDA approval for Neffy, a needle-free epinephrine nasal spray developed as an emergency treatment for anaphylaxis. Suitable for individuals weighing at least 66 pounds, Neffy provides a compelling alternative for children and adolescents who may be hesitant or fearful of using traditional auto-injectors, delivering rapid and effective relief in critical situations.

In South Africa, child-oriented allergy care solutions are also gaining traction as awareness grows around early allergen introduction and the importance of accessible product formats. One such example is Aller-G’s Allergen introduction starter pack, designed to support parents in introducing common allergens - including peanuts, tree nuts, cow’s milk, soya, and egg protein - to infants using convenient 30-gram sachets. The pack also includes a tracking chart and educational booklet, offering clear guidance for caregivers throughout the introduction process.

Dr. Reddy's has also contributed to the market with the launch of Allerway Meltaway 5, a fast-dissolving orodispersible tablet containing levocetirizine dihydrochloride. Indicated for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis as well as chronic idiopathic urticaria, the tablet dissolves on the tongue without water, offering a practical solution for children who may have difficulty swallowing traditional tablets or syrups.

Furthermore, Telfast® has refreshed the packaging of its suspension format to enhance usability and visual appeal. The updated design incorporates a vibrant purple colour palette, playful font choices, and raspberry illustrations that mirror the product’s flavour. A user-friendly dosing plunger is also included to support accurate administration.

The South African Allergy Care Industry Landscape Report 2025 (89 pages) provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local and global allergy care industry from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the entire value chain - market sizes and forecasts, industry trends, latest innovation and technology, key drivers, and challenges; as well as manufacturing, distribution, retailer, and pricing analysis.

Some key questions the report will help you to answer:

What are the key market dynamics of the global and South African Allergy Care industry?



What are the latest global and South African Allergy Care industry trends, innovations and technology, drivers, and challenges?



What are the market size value and volume trends in the South African Allergy Care market (2019-2024), and forecasts (2025-2029), as well as channel distribution?



Which are the key manufacturers, distributors, and retail players in the South African Allergy Care industry?



What is the latest company news for key players in terms of products, new launches, and marketing initiatives?



What are the prices of popular Allergy Care brands and products across South African pharmacies and retail outlets?

Please note that the 89-page report is available for purchase for R40,000 (excluding VAT). Alternatively, individual sections can be purchased for R17,500 (excluding VAT).

For more information, please email az.oc.yevrusthgisni@ofni, call our Cape Town office on (021) 045-0202 or Johannesburg office on (010) 140- 5756.

For a full brochure: South African Allergy Care Industry Landscape Report 2025

About Insight Survey:

Insight Survey is a South African B2B market research company with more than 15 years of heritage, focusing on business-to-business (B2B) and industry research to ensure smarter, more profitable business decisions are made with reduced investment risk.

We offer market research solutions to help you to successfully improve or expand your business, enter new markets, launch new products or better understand your internal or external environment.

Our bespoke Competitive Business Intelligence Research can help give you the edge in a global marketplace, empowering your business to overcome industry challenges quickly and effectively, and enabling you to realise your potential and achieve your vision.

From strategic overviews of your business’s competitive environment through to specific competitor profiles, our customised Competitive Intelligence Research is designed to meet your unique needs.

For more information, go to www.insightsurvey.co.za



