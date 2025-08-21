Lungile Manganyi | When leadership change becomes disruption - lessons from Orlando Pirates

On 23 June 2025, Orlando Pirates made an announcement of the appointment of Abdelslam Ouaddou as head coach following the departure of José Luis Riveiro, a manager who, in just three seasons, delivered five trophies, including an unprecedented MTN8 treble.

The Buccaneers had become a finely tuned outfit “cup specialist” under Riveiro, a system that balanced consistency with winning momentum.

Lungile Manganyi is a seasoned public relations practitioner. Source: Supplied.

Disruption

Yet almost immediately, Ouaddou attempted sweeping changes. The results were predictable: disruption, instability, and a poor start to the season.

This episode on the football pitch is more than a sports story. It is a warning for any boardroom. Leadership transitions are delicate moments in the life of an organisation. Done hastily or without respect for what has been built, they can undo years of progress in a matter of weeks. The Pirates’ stumble mirrors the risks that companies take when they install a new leader who rushes to impose a fresh philosophy without first understanding the culture, processes, and systems that underpin performance.

South African companies have shared similar cautionary tales. Eskom, for example, has changed CEOs quite frequently, each arriving with promises of major turnaround plans. However, without enough time to establish themselves and earn the trust of their teams, these leaders often leave before their strategies can take hold, leaving the organisation stuck in a continuous cycle of reinvention.

Telkom has faced a similar issue. Frequent leadership changes, especially in its mobile and broadband units, unsettled both investors and employees, raising doubts about whether the company could uphold a consistent strategic direction. The lesson from both cases is that upheaval at the top nearly always has ripple effects throughout the rest of the organisation.

Contrast this with Shoprite. When Pieter Engelbrecht succeeded the legendary Whitey Basson, he resisted the temptation to overhaul what was already working. Instead, he honoured the systems and culture that had made Shoprite a retail giant, gradually layering in his ideas. This measured approach preserved momentum, reassured stakeholders, and allowed for evolution rather than upheaval. It was succession by design, not disruption.

Authority

The temptation for a new leader, whether on the touchline or in the C-suite, is to make an immediate mark, to demonstrate decisiveness and authority by changing systems and philosophies overnight. But the question is at what cost? In the short term, radical shifts can alienate employees, confuse stakeholders, and derail performance. In the long term, they risk damaging trust and undermining the very foundations that made the organisation successful.

The better path is patience. Leaders who listen first and act later tend to win loyalty and longevity. They respect what works, pace their changes, and communicate intent. They know that true transformation is less about erasing the past than about blending the old with the new, so that the shift feels natural rather than forced.

Orlando Pirates may well rediscover their rhythm under Ouaddou. But the early struggles are a timely reminder that success is not only about who leads, but how they lead. Whether in football or business, leadership change is not a sprint to impose authority. It is a marathon that demands timing, respect, and wisdom.