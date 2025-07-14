Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

AfdaPrimedia BroadcastingDentsuSunshinegunMullen Lowe South AfricaDMASAOctagonCatchwordsTopco MediaMachine_MediamarkClockworkBroad MediaDStv Media SalesJacaranda FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #WPRD2025 | 5 things that made me better in PR

    I didn’t follow the traditional route into PR—and honestly, that’s what’s made my journey so rewarding. I started out as a digital marketing graduate and now work as a senior digital account manager at Weber Shandwick Africa. My path hasn’t been linear, and that’s exactly the point: there’s no single way to build a meaningful career in communications.
    By Paballo Mokale
    14 Jul 2025
    14 Jul 2025
    Paballo Mokale is a senior digital account manager at Weber Shandwick Africa. Source: Supplied.
    Paballo Mokale is a senior digital account manager at Weber Shandwick Africa. Source: Supplied.

    Along the way, I’ve picked up lessons I wish I’d known when I started. So here they are—five takeaways from my journey that continue to shape how I show up in this industry.

    1. I got comfortable with the numbers early

    Before I wrote my first tweet or led a campaign; I immersed myself in reporting. Coming into the industry without a traditional PR background, data became my anchor, a way to build credibility and make informed decisions.

    Learning to navigate metrics early sharpened my strategic instincts. In a world where storytelling often takes centre stage, being able to measure impact adds depth to my craft.

    2. I didn’t rush to pick a lane

    My career path hasn’t been linear and that’s part of its strength. I’ve worked across PR, content, strategy, and intelligence, picking up fluency in different disciplines along the way.

    While many are advised to specialise quickly, I’ve seen the value of staying curious and adaptable. Versatility, when guided by intention, has made me a more thoughtful and agile communicator, and it’s empowered me to explore various aspects of the field.

    3. I treated every brief like it mattered

    Whether I was writing social captions or contributing to major campaigns, I approached every task with the same level of care. It’s easy to only get excited about high-profile work. But I’ve learned that consistency in the everyday is what builds trust and it’s often what leads to bigger opportunities down the line.

    4. I let feedback help me grow, even when it was hard

    Some of my most meaningful growth moments have come from tough feedback. Rather than seeing critique as a setback, I’ve learned to treat it as a learning tool. This is something I wish I’d embraced earlier. Thoughtful feedback, especially when it’s uncomfortable, can be one of the most generous forms of mentorship. It’s helped guide me toward real professional growth.

    5. I made space for what makes me, me

    I bring more than skills to the table; I also bring my love of music. For me, it’s not just a passion but a creative framework. It helps me structure ideas and find emotional resonance in my work.

    I’ve come to see that what makes me different can also make my work more distinctive. Authenticity isn’t simply a value; it’s a creative advantage, one that inspires confidence in my unique contributions.

    Read more: trends, marketing, takeaways, PR, World PR Day
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Paballo Mokale

    Paballo Mokale is an account manager, strategic communications, Weber Shandwick
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz