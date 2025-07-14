Retail Retail Services
    TakealotMore unlocks loyalty perks with News24 and MVP Days

    The Takealot Group is adding more benefits to its TakealotMore loyalty subscription service: a free News24 subscription and MVP Days.
    14 Jul 2025
    Source: www.takealot.com

    Starting this July, all TakealotMore Premium plan members will have access to a free News24 subscription at no extra cost.

    Members will now be able to unlock a News24 subscription valued at R109 per month, on top of their existing benefits like unlimited free same-day delivery and collect from Takealot, unlimited free Mr D restaurants and Pick n Pay grocery deliveries, exclusive deals and even early access to some of the biggest sales of the year.

    Says group head of TakealotMore, Annie Adams: “TakealotMore has been purposefully designed to offer South Africans easy ways to stretch their wallet, while also offering unparalleled convenience from Takealot and Mr D. Now, we’re proud to expand our benefits once again, unlocking free access to South Africa's largest news website and premier online news resource, News24.”

    News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says: “Trust is the cornerstone of everything we do at News24. It’s built through consistent investment in accurate, independent journalism that empowers readers to navigate an often-overwhelming world of information.”

    Adds Madelein Venter, general manager for subscriptions and marketing: Media Division at Media24: "In an era where misinformation spreads faster than facts, trusted news has never been more crucial for South Africans. Just as Takealot has earned its reputation as the country's most trusted online retailer through reliable service and authentic customer experiences, News24 has built its foundation on delivering credible, independent journalism.

    This partnership brings together pioneering brands that South Africans can depend on, whether they're making informed purchasing decisions or staying informed about the world around them. Together, we're committed to being the trusted sources that help South Africans navigate both their daily needs and the bigger picture."

    TakealotMore MVP Days

    Recognising that great deals shouldn’t only be reserved for Black Friday, Takealot Group is excited to launch its first-ever TakealotMore MVP Days (25 - 29 July), an exclusive five-day sales event across Takealot and Mr D, featuring some of the year’s most epic deals and bonus coupons, for TakealotMore members only.

    Shoppers can start their one-month free trial to unlock exclusive access to the TakealotMore MVP Days sales event, scoring massive savings on everything from everyday essentials to beauty products, sports gear, and must-have tech on Takealot, to your favourite restaurants and even Pick n Pay groceries on Mr D.

