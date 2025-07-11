Fresh produce market access, exports top agenda at IFPA conference

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is set to host its Southern Africa Conference 2025 on 23–24 July at The Capital Menlyn Maine in Pretoria. The annual event is designed to strengthen connections between fresh produce stakeholders across Southern Africa and global export markets.

With a focus on market expansion, innovation, and supply chain challenges, the conference will bring together growers, exporters, retailers, international buyers, and policymakers for two days of insight, discussion, and networking.

“This conference is not just about listening to speakers—it’s about creating space for meaningful engagement between industry leaders, growers, exporters and global buyers,” said Jaco Oosthuizen, IFPA country council chairman. "Our goal is to ensure that members walk away with not only knowledge, but also connections that will drive their businesses forward."

Programme highlights

The programme kicks off with a Welcome Reception on 23 July, followed by a full-day conference and networking sessions on 24 July, featuring expert speakers and panel discussions across several key themes:

• State of the Industry : South Africa’s Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, is expected to address the challenges and opportunities facing the fresh produce sector in 2025 and beyond.

• Market trends in North America and Asia : Insights will be shared by Relebohile Ramosoeu from Euromonitor International and Professor Patrick Vizzone from Vertical Oceans and DiMuto, focusing on evolving consumer preferences and how South African producers can position themselves competitively.

• Global buyer perspectives : Export-focused discussions with buyers in key international markets to help local producers align their operations with global demand.

• Export logistics and regulation : Steve Alaerts and Werner van Rooyen will explore shipping, regulatory hurdles, and renewed EU market interest.

• Tech and Innovation : Max Teplitsky, IFPA’s chief science officer, will speak on technology-driven shifts in growing, packaging, and marketing fresh produce, with an emphasis on food safety and sustainability.

Building industry momentum

With participation from government officials, retailers, logistics specialists, and exporters, the IFPA Southern Africa Conference is positioned as a leading platform for regional collaboration and market development.

"IFPA seeks to serve its members and provide value 365 days a year," says Miriam Wolk, IFPA chief membership officer. "Our annual Southern Africa Conference is a unique opportunity for us, as an international, member-driven association, to share global insights with the fresh produce industry in Southern Africa, and to listen and learn from them as to how to best serve their interests in both the domestic and export markets."

"We embrace the opportunity to welcome industry members from across the supply chain and engage them like never before in a dialogue that will help shape our priorities for the year ahead," says Jane Strijdom, IFPA country manager, Southern Africa.

"Our programme is uniquely designed to do just that—there is something for everyone here, with a particular focus on producers who are eager to learn about and engage in discussion about retail export markets, transportation and logistics, and how elections here in South Africa and our key export markets will impact our industry and member businesses."

For more information, visit www.freshproduce.com/events/the-southern-africa-conference or contact moc.ecudorphserf@modjirtsj.