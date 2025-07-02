LM Relations builds on 12 years of excellence with 3 strategic appointments

As LM Relations celebrates 12 years of marketing excellence, the agency welcomes three powerhouse talents poised to elevate its creative, strategic, and operational impact across South Africa and beyond.

LM Relations, one of South Africa’s leading through-the-line marketing agencies, proudly announces the appointment of Keitumetse Senyatsi (BA Strategic Communication & Strategic Marketing and Advertising Program from AAA School of Advertising), Menzi Mashoala (BA Live Performance, HDip Digital Marketing), and Lerato Monareng (HCert Logistics & Supply Chain Management) to its expanding team.

These strategic hires mark a significant step forward for the agency, which is celebrating 12 years of creating culturally resonant, results-led activations for some of the world’s most dynamic brands.

As LM Relations deepens its focus on strategic planning, digital innovation, and experiential implementation, these new team members inject the kind of creativity, expertise, and operational sharpness needed to keep delivering for an ever-evolving market.

Keitumetse Senyatsi: Award-winning strategist with a cultural lens joining as senior strategist, Keitumetse brings a decorated track record of leading insight-led brand strategy across Africa. He has built and delivered campaigns for iconic brands including ABSA, PepsiCo, Jägermeister, VISA, DStv, and McDonald's earning accolades from the New Generations Awards and the Assegai Awards, and many other respected industry platforms. At LM Relations, he will lead strategic planning and implementation for key accounts, helping brands find resonance and relevance in a fast-changing cultural landscape.

Menzi Mashoala: Digital performance meets strategic account leadership appointed as account and digital manager, Menzi brings a performance-driven approach to digital content strategy and execution. His experience spans industries and includes impactful work with Menlyn Park Shopping Centre, Röhlig-Grindrod, Protea Chemicals, three RGBC brands, and two Reckitt brands. With a strong grasp on merging creative content with digital precision, Menzi will lead content ecosystem development, paid media execution, and performance optimisation for LM Relations’ growing portfolio of clients.

Lerato Monareng: Operations-driven talent with cross-industry agility joining as operations and administrative coordinator, Lerato brings a robust foundation in logistics, coordination, and service delivery. Currently pursuing her Higher Certificate in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, she complements her academic journey with practical experience across customer service, procurement, entrepreneurship, and financial management training. At LM Relations, she supports project delivery, internal operations, and cross-functional collaboration, ensuring the agency delivers seamlessly from pitch to production.

“As we celebrate 12 years in the industry, we recognise that growth demands both depth and dynamism. Keitumetse, Menzi, and Lerato each bring something vital to LM Relations - from sharp thinking and creative firepower to operational excellence - and we’re excited about the momentum their arrival brings to the agency.” - Zach Mogotsi, head of business operations, LM Relations.

At LM Relations, we don’t just build awareness.

We build movements - compliantly, creatively, and with credibility.

Email – moc.snoitalerml@ofni

LinkedIn – LM Relations

Instagram – @lmrelations



