Simba, Coca-Cola, and Sunlight lead the charge in SA's FMCG brand ranking

According to the latest Brand Footprint ranking by Worldpanel by Numerator, this year’s top South African FMCG brands include Simba, Coca-Cola, Sunlight, Sasko and Clover...

The Brand Footprint reveals how both local and global players continue to drive consumer choice in a challenging market.

In the face of ongoing economic pressures, brands in South Africa demonstrated remarkable resilience, maintaining strong consumer connections and thriving through trust, familiarity and availability.

This year’s top five brands are Simba at number one, Coca-Cola at number two, Sunlight at number three, Sasko at number four, and Clover reaching fifth position and appearing in South Africa’s top five for the first time.

Global data reveals that just over half (50.2%) of FMCG brands were chosen more often in 2024, marking a rebound from 45% in 2023.

This pattern, known as the ‘50:50 game’, highlights that even the world’s biggest and most recognisable brands can’t take growth for granted.

The same trend is seen locally, and brands will need to make an extra effort to remain relevant to their shoppers.

That said, every brand that experienced growth succeeded by striking the right balance between product appeal, brand strength and the overall customer experience.

Local relevance and sharp strategy fuel brand wins in South Africa:

Simba is South Africa’s most chosen brand in 2025, with 198.6 million Consumer Reach Points (CRPs), a 95.4% penetration rate, and a 0.4% year-on-year increase, a result of its strong market strategy and continued relevance in South African households.

Unlike in most countries where it holds the top spot, Coca-Cola ranks second to Simba in South Africa, a reflection of the strong local brand landscape.

Securex is the fastest-growing FMCG brand, jumping 27 ranks with a 40.7% increase in CRPs, thanks to a successful retail strategy and refined positioning.

Clere climbs 17 places with a 25.4% rise in CRPs, while Omo moves up 14 places with a 12.8% increase, showing strong momentum.