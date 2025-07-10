Subscribe & Follow
Simba, Coca-Cola, and Sunlight lead the charge in SA's FMCG brand ranking
The Brand Footprint reveals how both local and global players continue to drive consumer choice in a challenging market.
In the face of ongoing economic pressures, brands in South Africa demonstrated remarkable resilience, maintaining strong consumer connections and thriving through trust, familiarity and availability.
This year’s top five brands are Simba at number one, Coca-Cola at number two, Sunlight at number three, Sasko at number four, and Clover reaching fifth position and appearing in South Africa’s top five for the first time.
Global data reveals that just over half (50.2%) of FMCG brands were chosen more often in 2024, marking a rebound from 45% in 2023.
This pattern, known as the ‘50:50 game’, highlights that even the world’s biggest and most recognisable brands can’t take growth for granted.
The same trend is seen locally, and brands will need to make an extra effort to remain relevant to their shoppers.
That said, every brand that experienced growth succeeded by striking the right balance between product appeal, brand strength and the overall customer experience.
Local relevance and sharp strategy fuel brand wins in South Africa:
Nick Barret, country manager for South Africa at Worldpanel by Numerator, comments: “In today’s volatile global landscape, getting a spot in household cupboards and fridges is as uncertain as a coin toss, especially with inflation and geopolitical pressures reshaping how people shop. In South Africa, the R397bn FMCG market has felt this pressure acutely, with declines in both value and volume driven by reduced household consumption. While early signs of recovery are emerging and shopper behaviour is beginning to stabilise, the odds of brand growth are shifting. What was once a 50:50 chance is moving closer to 45:55, meaning brands will need to work even harder to stay relevant, trusted, and chosen in an increasingly value-conscious environment."
Top 10 ranking
|2024 Rank
|Rank Movement
|Brand
|1
|0
|Simba
|2
|0
|Coca-Cola
|3
|0
|Sunlight
|4
|0
|SASKO
|5
|1
|Clover
|6
|-1
|Albany
|7
|0
|Knorr
|8
|0
|Nestlé
|9
|0
|Robertsons
|10
|0
|Cadbury's
