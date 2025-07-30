South Africa
Education Early Childhood Development
    Sasko’s Siyasizana reaches major milestone - 1,000 playground upgrades worth R10m

    Sasko’s Siyasizana Play Better initiative has upgraded 1,000 playgrounds, to the value of R10m, at early childhood development centres (ECDs) and primary schools across the country since its inception two years ago.
    30 Jul 2025
    30 Jul 2025
    Pictured: Ngange Ngxiki (Sasko Bakeries - Gauteng cluster lead); Potledi Ngoepe (Deputy Director Sports and Enrichment, Department of Basic Education); Thandolwethu Madliki (Sasko senior brand manager); Nico Moloto (PepsiCo corporate affairs director); and Dr Sibusiso Ntshangase (education psychologist) at Ikaneng Combined School, Soweto to celebrate the Sasko Siyasizana 1,000 playgrounds milestone.
    Pictured: Ngange Ngxiki (Sasko Bakeries - Gauteng cluster lead); Potledi Ngoepe (Deputy Director Sports and Enrichment, Department of Basic Education); Thandolwethu Madliki (Sasko senior brand manager); Nico Moloto (PepsiCo corporate affairs director); and Dr Sibusiso Ntshangase (education psychologist) at Ikaneng Combined School, Soweto to celebrate the Sasko Siyasizana 1,000 playgrounds milestone.

    Sasko Siyasizana was launched in 2023 to address the stark inequalities in access to quality play resources at ECD Centres and schools. In many communities, children aged 5 to 9 have no formal and safe space to play; according to the South African Early Childhood Review, more than 60% of young children in the country do not have access to safe, age-appropriate play facilities.

    “Sasko believes every child deserves the right to play safely, and to feel like they matter,” says Vilosha Soni, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo South Africa, which owns the Sasko brand. “These playgrounds represent more than structures — they are symbols of dignity and hope and care.”

    To mark this historic 1,000 playgrounds milestone, Sasko hosted a Mandela Day celebration at Ikaneng Combined School in Diepkloof, Soweto – one of the many schools uplifted through the Sasko Siyasizana initiative.

    As part of the Mandela Day activation, Sasko unveiled a special edition loaf made up of 1,000 slices – a symbolic gesture celebrating both the milestone and the late Nelson Mandela’s vision for a better South Africa. The loaf was used to prepare sandwiches for the children of Ikaneng and a local NGO that supports feeding initiatives for learners in the community, ensuring that the spirit of Mandela Day is not only celebrated, but lived out through caring for our communities.

    Supplied image
    Supplied image

    Four million to go

    Sasko says the improved playgrounds have so far benefitted over one million children from Limpopo to Khayelitsha, Soweto to Gqeberha. However, this is just the beginning, as the company's long-term vision is to reach five million children by 2030.

    Customers and communities are encouraged to nominate deserving schools and participate in various schools collection programmes.

    Sasko also extended its thanks to its trusted partner, Buco, which provided the building materials for the playground structures. The brand plans to continue fostering relationships with NGOs and government partners to build on this momentum and help scale impact where it's needed most.

