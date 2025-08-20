South Africa
Women's Month
Scan Display shines at the Women in Mice 2025 awards

It was a proud moment for exhibition, events and display specialist, Scan Display, when three of its team members received awards at this year’s Women in Mice event at Gallagher Convention Centre.
Issued by Scan Display
20 Aug 2025
20 Aug 2025
Scan Display shines at the Women in Mice 2025 awards

The Women in Mice Awards was founded in 2014 and has evolved over the years to ensure it remains relevant in the South African meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) landscape. It continues to celebrate outstanding individuals according to updated categories and criteria. Most recently, this includes the Male Supporter of the Year Award, which went to Scan Display’s managing director, Justin Hawes.

Justin Hawes, Supporter of the Year Award
Justin Hawes, Supporter of the Year Award

Hawes says: "It’s great to be recognised for something I believe in – developing and promoting women both in our company and in the broader Mice industry." He adds that he does not treat male or female staff any differently: "I see employees’ individual qualities and their contribution and output, rather than their gender. At Scan Display, we develop and promote employees based on their abilities and contribution."

This strategy has seen several women from Scan Display rise to senior roles. Martina Komane is a prime example of this, having joined the company as a database intern in 2002. Demonstrating an incredible work ethic and willingness to take on new challenges, she worked her way up the ranks and into her current role as production director. Here she leads the company's production facilities in Newtown, Johannesburg, a typically male dominated role within the broader events industry.

Komane was the first Scan Display employee to be acknowledged with an award at the inaugural Women in Mice Awards ceremony, and she continues to prove her worth to this day.

Megan de Lillie, Service Provider of the Year
Megan de Lillie, Service Provider of the Year
Ntombizodwa Setsoai-Nxumalo, Rising Star of the Year
Ntombizodwa Setsoai-Nxumalo, Rising Star of the Year

Over the years, the capabilities of several women from Scan Display have been acknowledged through these awards, with two more being added to the awards roll in 2025: Megan de Lillie received the Service Provider of the Year award and Ntombizodwa Setsoai-Nxumalo was recognised as Rising Star of the Year.

Both De Lillie and Setsoai-Nxumalo are account executives, a role spanning sales and project management, and requiring resilience and a can-do attitude in the fast-paced events industry.

Hawes is delighted that De Lillie and Setsoai-Nxumalo have been acknowledged for their contribution to the Mice industry: “Women have skills that are perfect for this sector. They keep many balls in the air and pay attention to details, and make an invaluable contribution.”

Scan Display, Justin Hawes, Martina Komane
Scan Display
Scan Display is a leader in the African exhibition, events and display industries, specialising in award-winning exhibition stands, exhibition and event infrastructure, mall activations and display products.
