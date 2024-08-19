6 shows, 1 re-usable exhibition stand

Scan Display first used the Fabric Pop-up System at Meetings Africa 2018 and has used it at every subsequent Meetings Africa show. This year, Scan Display exhibited at Meetings Africa 2024 using the same hardware that it has used since 2018. The entire 2024 stand with its double-sided graphics was backlit with LED curtains, creating an extremely eye-catching display. The latest graphics will be re-used for other activations throughout the year. This is the perfect example of how efficient a sustainable solution can be.

Scan Display’s Fabric Pop-up System is the ideal solution if you:

Want to reduce your annual exhibiting costs.



Need an impactful solution for road shows.



Want a stand design that can be adjusted for each exhibition you attend.



Want to be more sustainable.

Portable

The Fabric Pop-up System is a portable display system that can be used to create powerful exhibition stands. It’s a walled display structure made from collapsible frames on which you attach graphics. It can be easily assembled and compactly packed away by one person without any tools, making it ideal for travelling exhibits like road shows and mall activations.

Fabric graphics

The fabric graphics have some notable benefits:

Fabric graphics can be washed and re-used multiple times.



Fabrics graphics aren’t easily damaged during transportation and storage.



Fabric graphics are lightweight, making transportation easy, cost-effective and eco-friendly.



Fabric graphics have the option of backlighting. By using backlit fabric and an LED curtain clipped into the back of the frame, graphic walls are transformed into lightboxes. This produces an even, vibrant light that will make your exhibition stand ‘pop’.

Modular design

The Fabric Pop-up System’s modular design also offers unrivalled flexibility. Much like Lego™ blocks, you can mix and match different structures, creating endless setup options. This gives you the freedom to book different stand sizes and positions at different shows.

Packages

Scan Display offers 27 packages of pre-designed display configurations. Alternatively, you can purchase individual walls (straight or curved, and of varying heights) and bulkheads, or request a custom-designed exhibition stand using the system.

Accessories

The Fabric Pop-up System comes with a variety of accessories, including:

Counters



Shelves



Brackets to mount screens



Clip-on LED spotlights



LED curtains for backlighting (for walls and counters)



Stabilising feet

Affordability

The cost-saving potential of this product is significant when you consider:

The product itself is very affordable to buy and is built to be re-used.



You can add parts as needed, to update your exhibition stand over time.



Fabric graphics are affordable, so your marketing message can change as often as you need it to.



You can do your own set-ups, so there is no labour cost involved.



It is easily transported, so it is ideal for exhibitions or promotions in different cities around the world.

Justin Hawes, managing director of Scan Display, describes the product as a game-changer. This is because it empowers customers to take control of their own exhibition stands and displays. “It also has great potential for use across Africa, because it’s durable, easy to use and transport,” he adds.



