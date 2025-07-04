South Africa
    What do women and billboards have in common?

    Spoiler alert: More than you'd think - and no, it’s not just about being seen.
    Issued by Kena Outdoor
    8 Aug 2025
    8 Aug 2025
    What do women and billboards have in common?

    August is Women’s Month in South Africa - a time to reflect, celebrate, and elevate the women who shape our lives, industries, and future. At Kena Outdoor, we found a bold (and slightly cheeky) connection between two powerful forces: women and billboards.

    So, what do they really have in common?

    1. Visibility that can’t be ignored

    Like a perfectly positioned billboard, women command attention. Whether in boardrooms, classrooms, creative studios, or communities, we stand tall - shifting perspectives and leading change. We’re not the backdrop - we’re the headline.

    At Kena Outdoor, we believe visibility is more than a marketing metric, it’s a social imperative. We know that what’s seen shapes what’s valued. Representation matters, not only in campaign briefs or boardroom tables, but on the very streets and skylines we move through every day. That’s why we’re intentional about showcasing voices that matter - especially women’s voices.

    2. We carry powerful messages

    Behind every woman is a story. A story of strength, purpose, leadership, or transformation. Billboards don’t whisper, and neither do we. From starting movements to raising families and building businesses, women speak boldly - in full colour and capital letters.

    3. Strategic placement matters

    In out-of-home media, placement is everything. The same is true for women. Whether showing up in male-dominated spaces or leading grassroots change, women take up space with purpose and the results are always impactful.

    4. We elevate everything

    Billboards elevate brands. Women elevate everything else. From media to motherhood, finance to fashion, wherever women are involved, excellence follows. We don’t just support, we build, nurture, and lead.

    5. We weather every storm

    Rain or shine, a great billboard stays standing and so do women. We remain resilient through life’s toughest seasons. You can’t tear us down or wash away our light.

    6. We move people

    Billboards spark action - clicks, visits, engagement. So do women. We lead, mentor, influence, and inspire. When a woman shows up, things shift, people grow, ideas expand, and change happens.

    7. We’re the final word

    When all is said and done, women are the message, the medium, and the movement. We are not a moment - we are a legacy.

    Here’s something to consider: Women drive 70% of household purchasing decisions - are your ads speaking to her? If not, it’s time to rethink your strategy.
    As an industry, we have a responsibility to reflect the real power of women not only during Women’s Month but every day, across every platform. Let’s move beyond hashtags. Let’s ensure that women are seen, heard, respected, and remembered - in our campaigns, on our screens, and across our skylines.

    Happy National Women’s Day from all of us at Kena Outdoor.

    #KenaOutdoor #WomensDay2025 #YouStrikeAWoman #OOHMedia #WomenInMedia

    What do women and billboards have in common?


    Kena Outdoor
    Kena Outdoor is a Billboard Media Owner & Brand Communications Specialist that offers a selection of High Impact Billboards across SA.
    Let's do Biz