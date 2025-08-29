Mihlali Nyandeni: Moving with curiosity and storytelling in OOH

Mihlali Nyandeni’s path into the media industry has been guided by curiosity and a passion for communication. She began her career in radio, where she gained a strong foundation in how the media ecosystem works. Wanting to deepen her knowledge, she moved into media strategy, mastering the technical processes behind advertising and developing insight into consumer behaviour and engagement.

That same curiosity eventually drew her into the Out of Home (OOH) space. Fascinated by how landmark sites within communities can carry powerful, resonant messages, she believes OOH is more than just visibility—it’s the billboards people pass every day, tying brand storytelling into the very fabric of daily life.

Redefining leadership in OOH

For Mihlali, leadership is less about hierarchy and more about empowerment. “It’s about making sure I have a seat at the table but also inviting other women to take up space so we can change the representation of women in the industry,” she explains. Her leadership style blends guidance, nurturing, and harmony.

“It’s about leaning into my feminine and not being forced to toughen up, but to lead with grace and remain nurturing to usher in new talent.”

The skyline storyboard

From landmark campaigns like the Soweto Towers to the billboards that line our everyday routes, seeing the work come to life across skylines is both humbling and rewarding. There’s a deep sense of pride in watching a vision transform into a physical presence that communities encounter daily — a reminder of the responsibility carried in every message we put out into the world.

For Mihlali, OOH storytelling rests on three pillars:

Visually impactful creatives with messages that the brain processes instantly.

Frequency to create memory imprints.

Community-rooted insight so campaigns speak to the cultural fabric of neighbourhoods.



“Billboards aren’t just ad spaces,” she notes. “They’re landmarks that become part of communities for decades. The messages must speak to the people who live with them every day.”

Beyond visibility

At Kena Outdoor, Mihlali’s contribution is amplified through Kena Foundation initiatives that support the communities where billboards stand.

“It’s about making sure we’re not just towering over homes and businesses but contributing to the social fabric that keeps local economies thriving.”

Her personal inspiration comes from the women closest to her. She looks up to her mother, a representation of strength, agility, compassion, and community upliftment and her aunt, who was the first Black female CIO of a Big 5 investment bank, who taught her that leadership means staying authentic, believing in possibility, and holding the door open for others.

Looking forward

When asked to choose between static billboards and digital screens, Mihlali leans toward digital.

“Digital allows agility, engagement, and reduced environmental impact,” she says, while acknowledging the permanence of static OOH: “People grow up around billboards — they become part of the identity of our streets.”

A billboard that recently resonated with her was a Netflix creative that felt conversational:

“It spoke to content I’m already watching and engaging with,” she recalls, “it felt authentic and spoke my language.”

Industry Context: OOH in South Africa

The South African Out-of-Home (OOH) industry is in a moment of exciting transformation. Valued at R4.62 billion by 2025 and projected to grow to nearly R5.44bn by 2030, the market continues to prove its resilience and cultural relevance. Digital formats are expanding fastest, with a 7.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), while static formats still command over 70% of total spend — showing that innovation and tradition walk side by side in shaping our cities and communities.

Globally, the momentum is undeniable. OOH spend reached a record R854.7bn in 2024, with digital channels contributing almost 40% of total revenue. In South Africa, this growth is carried forward by global players such as JCDecaux, Provantage, and Primedia Outdoor — alongside homegrown innovators like Kena Outdoor, who are proving that local vision can hold its own on the world stage.

Yet, the numbers tell only part of the story. Beneath the surface, systemic inequities remain: of the R48 billion advertising market, less than 2% reaches black-owned agencies. This stark reality highlights why transformation, representation, and inclusive leadership are not just goals but necessities.

As we celebrate Women’s Month, we are reminded that OOH is more than media; it is the canvas of our streets, the fabric of our daily lives, and the storytelling space where women leaders are reshaping both industry and community. The billboards we pass are not only about brands, they are about voices, visibility, and vision.

Celebrating women in OOH

This Women’s Month, Kena Outdoor celebrates women like Mihlali Nyandeni, trailblazers who prove that leadership thrives in grace, nurture, and authenticity. Their influence is not only changing representation in the industry but also reshaping the skylines and communities where their stories live.



