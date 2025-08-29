Partnerships in the spotlight as Everlytic celebrates 15 years

From left to right, Hannes Esterhuizen (founder of Sideways10Up), Zuraida Smail (Head of Channel, Everlytic) and Louise Krog (Executive Head, Sales and Marketing, Everlytic).

The breakfast set the stage for Everlytic’s 2026 Channel Partner Strategy, underscoring its commitment to empowering partners with forward-thinking solutions.

“Partners are at the core of our success story,” said Zuraida Smail, Head of Channel. “As AI reshapes how businesses connect, our goal is to equip partners with tools and insights that deliver real client value.”

Innovation for the future

Industry experts Hannes Esterhuizen, founder of Sideways 10Up, and Heath Huxtable, managing director at Braintree, joined Everlytic CEO Zane Green on stage to share insights into the evolving digital landscape and the role of AI in shaping client solutions.

Attendees received a first look at Everlytic’s AI Studio with WhatsApp solution and Braintree’s Microsoft Dynamics plugin; both designed to expand partner offerings and equip them with innovative tools for client success.

Celebrating partnership

Everlytic also took the opportunity to recognise excellence within its partner community. Rocketmailer was named Reseller Partner of the Year, while S10U received the accolade for Most Innovative Partner of the Year. Mark1 Media was honoured as Agent Partner of the Year, and Zia Sirkhot was celebrated as Channel Manager of the Year.

Legacy Gold Awards were presented to Excellerate Brand Management, Rocketmailer, Fusion Software, Free Mind Media, Starbright, and Web2Go in honour of over a decade of partnership.

The morning created space for networking and fresh conversations with long-standing partners, while spotlighting new opportunities for collaboration.