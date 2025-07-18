More #WPRDAY2025
How to write emails South Africans want to read (and don’t mark as spam)
South African writing style and tone
South Africans love a friendly nod to local lingo – think heita and howzit in casual contexts, but we also value politeness and respect. Even when we slip in words like braai, our emails remain courteous and clear. We don’t want to sound like a tourist brochure or a shouty sales pitch, so balance local flavour with good manners.
Write like you talk (but smarter)
Adopt a conversational tone that’s friendly and confident, without overdoing slang. Use simple language, ditch the jargon and spell out acronyms at first mention (“close of business” instead of “COB”).
Open with purpose
Your opening sentence should state exactly why you’re in the reader’s inbox. Skip the pleasantries and get straight to the point: “Hi Lerato, here’s your invite to our exclusive Father’s Day braai buffet. Seats are limited.”
South Africans appreciate straight talk that respects their busy schedules.
Use local references but sparingly
A nod to a popular rugby test at Newlands or the latest SA soapie drama can make your copy feel at home. Too many, however, and your email risks sounding like a tourist guide.
Personalise properly
Avoid “Dear Customer” at all costs. Use live data to address recipients by name or region: “Lunga, your Cape Town craft-beer list is here.” Personalised emails can outperform generic campaigns by up to 40 per cent in ROI.
Be concise: Finish in five scrolls
Most people only skim emails. If your message goes beyond about 200 words, break it up with headings, short paragraphs and bullet points. A wall of text feels as daunting as peak-hour traffic.
Inject a bit of humour
A light-hearted line builds rapport and reduces unsubscribes. For example: “I promise not to send you another newsletter about our office plant’s growth – unless you’re secretly a green thumbed plant addict.” Ensure your humour fits your brand and audience.
Optimise for mobile
Over 60% of South Africans check email on their phones, so make sure your messages don’t just look good on a desktop. Responsive design means your content automatically adjusts to any screen with layouts that resize, buttons that are easy to tap, and a clean, scroll-friendly look that makes sense, whether your customer’s reading on a laptop, tablet, or in a taxi with one hand on their phone.
Include a clear call to action
Don’t make readers hunt for the next step. Use buttons or hyperlinked text that state exactly what happens when clicked: “Book your spot” or “Join the masterclass now”. The experts at Everlytic can guide you through CX and UX best principles.
Test, test and test again
Experiment with subject lines, send times and content blocks. A/B testing reveals what resonates with your audience, whether it’s a playful subject on a Wednesday or a straightforward invitation on a Monday.
Respect the inbox
Avoid bombarding your list. One or two well-crafted emails a week/month is enough, unless subscribers have actively opted in to hear more. Always include an easy “unsubscribe” link – it’s both polite and a legal requirement.
Did you know?
Everlytic is a local company offering smart solution for bulk email, SMS and WhatsApp messages. They offer local support, advice and pricing. If you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed by the design, copy or even professional sending of emailers – be sure to contact them for ideas and support.
Lastly, by combining a clear structure, local touches, and personalisation – all wrapped in polite, conversational tone, your emails will feel like friendly nudges rather than unwanted spam. South Africans will thank you for it – bru!
