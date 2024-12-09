Everlytic’s new API Communicator feature enhances customer engagement across multiple channel

This comes as South Africa’s most trusted bulk communication company has enhanced its automation offering with the launch of a composable webhook, the API Communicator.

The new feature facilitates secure and systematic connection between the Everlytic platform and external systems – such as customer relationship management (CRM) software, machine learning platforms, and others – across all communication channels, triggers, and automation solutions.

This means the API Communicator enables Everlytic’s clients to reach customers via any of their preferred communication channels, for example, WhatsApp, Google Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, and mobile app push notifications.

This omnichannel communication includes real-time notifications for order confirmations, abandoned carts, and similar actions, based on specific triggers.

The CRM connection allows customer engagement data, such as email opens and link clicks, to be sent automatically to ensure client profiles are updated in real time. For the latest insights and predictive analytics, real-time data can be fed into machine learning models and data analysis tools.

Everlytic’s head of technical solutions Ryno Scheepers said, “I’m excited to bring this new feature to our clients due to the endless opportunities it has opened up! Consider a ‘waterfall workflow’, where recipients are not opening emails or clicking SMS links. By using the API Communicator to connect to any endpoint as part of your workflow, you could send them a WhatsApp, Instagram Message, or Facebook Message.

“You could also send the reporting data from the waterfall workflow to your CRM, Enterprise Resource Planning, or Business Intelligence system to analyse which communication method works best for that specific segment of your contacts.”

Everlytic has created a comprehensive step-by-step guide to make setting up the API Communicator easy and efficient. It includes the prerequisites you need, provides use case examples, gives helpful tips, and more.

Learn more about the API Communicator and book a discovery meeting on Everlytic’s website or reach out to the team at moc.citylreve@selas.



