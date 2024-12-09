Women in martech: Inspiring the next generation of creative female techies

Everlytic helps businesses connect more meaningfully with their audiences through email, SMS and web push campaigns – so essentially, it’s where powerful communication meets elegant automation – and women are helping lead that charge – combining tech and marketing best practice!

Says Louise Krog, marketing manager at Everlytic: “Whether it’s building new product features, improving platform stability, or reimagining the user experience, these women are the driving force behind the innovation that powers Everlytic’s smart, scalable communication tools.”

Globally, women still represent only a fraction of the tech industry. But at Everlytic, women aren't just in the room – they're shaping the roadmap, building the platform, leading the teams, and inspiring a new generation of talent. From UX/UI designers redefining user journeys to business analysts translating complex tech into human value, their impact is anything but background noise.

What unites this diverse group of innovators? Curiosity. Confidence. And a firm belief that the future of tech isn’t just male – it’s inclusive, collaborative, and better because of it. These women have faced down bias, built thriving careers, and are now opening doors for those coming up behind them.

Suzette Jonker – software delivery manager

Jonker’s journey into tech began by transforming an administrative hurdle into a breakthrough – replacing cumbersome spreadsheets with an innovative database solution at the Department of Agriculture. Now, as Everlytic’s software delivery manager, she focuses on nurturing her team's growth by continuously encouraging them to take on challenges slightly beyond their comfort zones.

She firmly believes the essence of thriving in tech is embracing lifelong learning. Suzette champions collaboration and constant curiosity as cornerstones of success. Her message to young women considering a tech career is clear: “Cultivate a growth mindset, embrace continuous learning, and always be willing to adapt – your ability to learn is your greatest asset.”

Nicole van Rhijn – tech lead software engineer

What started as idle curiosity in a high school computer lab turned into a decade-long career at Everlytic for Van Rhijn. She has played a key role in rebuilding the company’s transactional email service, dramatically improving its performance and reliability for clients.

Van Rhijn is open about imposter syndrome – a feeling that still lingers for many women in tech. But she’s learned to counter it by focusing on what she’s achieved. Her advice? “Be endlessly curious, never stop learning, and never forget that your skills and hard work brought you here.”

Nazeera Shaik – senior business analyst/product owner

Shaik didn’t begin her career in tech, but once she discovered her knack for systems and problem-solving, there was no turning back. At Everlytic, she pioneered the business analyst role and helped embed it as a critical part of the company’s development process.

She’s known for creating spaces where ideas flow freely and everyone is encouraged to ask 'why' more often. Her message to aspiring women in tech: “Advocate for yourself, ask fearless questions, and trust that your voice belongs in every room you enter.”

Michelle Kunneke – business analyst

Kunneke’s route into tech wasn’t a straight line. But today, she’s proof that you don’t need a computer science degree to make a major impact. At Everlytic, she plays a vital role in shaping user journeys and translating complex requirements into solutions that actually work.

She creates psychologically safe spaces where everyone can contribute openly – a culture she believes leads to better, bolder innovation. “Your perspective is your most valuable tool,” she says. “Stay curious, be committed to adding value, and don’t let a non-traditional background hold you back.”

Leigh Josephs – senior business analyst

With over 24 years in the industry, Josephs has seen a lot – including subtle biases, overlooked contributions, and the famous 'hepeating' effect. Today, she uses that experience to advocate for structured autonomy, psychological safety, and data-driven clarity in team collaboration.

She encourages young women to own their voices and their victories. “Your difference is your superpower,” Josephs says. “Build your network, advocate unapologetically, and trust that your ideas have weight.”

Desiree Simelane – software quality assurance analyst

Simelane didn’t plan to work in tech – but when the opportunity came, she ran with it. She’s now a key player in Everlytic’s quality assurance team, using her sharp analytical mind and leadership skills to ensure platform stability and performance.

She knows what it’s like to be underestimated, which is why she leads with quiet strength and unwavering integrity. “Your perseverance brought you here,” she says. “Keep learning. Keep showing up. Your impact doesn’t need a spotlight to be powerful.”

Elizabeth Lina Mpande – senior quality assurance analyst

From intern to QA lead, Mpande has built her career on curiosity and consistency. She recently spearheaded the quality assurance process for Everlytic’s major MySQL8 upgrade, a project that required cross-team coordination and attention to every detail.

She’s passionate about mentoring others and addressing subtle biases with persistence and professionalism. Her advice is grounded and real: “You don’t need to be perfect to make an impact. Show up, be consistent, and keep learning.”

Lieze Jackson – senior UX/UI designer

Jackson calls herself a 'pixel perfectionist', and with good reason. She’s the creative brain behind Everlytic’s slick new onboarding experience, which has made getting started with the platform faster, easier, and 75% less confusing.

She’s also fierce when it comes to calling out the subtle barriers women still face in design and tech. Her mantra: “Take up space. Don’t shrink. Be loud when you need to be – and never apologise for being great at your job.”

Through these women, Everlytic proves that diverse perspectives aren’t just nice to have – they’re critical to building better technology. This month, we hope their stories inspire the next generation of innovators to take their place in the industry. Not quietly. Not cautiously. But with confidence.



